View 6 pics | Back to story

2018 American Music Awards: Everything you need to know ahead of the show

...
2018 American Music Awards: Everything you need to know ahead of the show
You're reading

2018 American Music Awards: Everything you need to know ahead of the show

1/6
Salma Hayek kicks off the weekend in head-to-toe Gucci for glamorous VIP night out
Next

Salma Hayek kicks off the weekend in head-to-toe Gucci for glamorous VIP night out
Tracee Ellis Ross AMAs host
© Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross AMAs host

It’s that time of the year again! The biggest and best names in music are all set to attend the 2018 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on October 9. This year, the show has an all-star roster of talent who will present awards, accept awards and perform some of the biggest songs this year. Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Taylor Swift are only a few of the big names who will be in attendance. While the show is days away, here is a look at everything we know so far.

 

The host – with the most outfits!

Tracee Ellis Ross is back as this year’s host. The Black-ish star is set to bring the laughs once again. Last year, the actress stunned when she did miraculous 12 outfit changes, inspired by her mother Diana Ross.

 

Taylor Swift kicking off the show
© Getty Images

Taylor Swift kicking off the show

She's back

Taylor Swift announced that she is returning to the American Music Awards stage for her first award show performance in three years. The 19-time AMAs winner will kick off the show with a performance of her single I Did Something Bad from her latest album Reputation.

 

Cardi B, Drake lead with the most nominations
© Getty Images

Cardi B, Drake lead with the most nominations

The leaders of the pack

Cardi B is making her awards show return in the best way possible. The Bodak Yellow rapper is tied with Drake for the most nominations. The two hip-hop artist are in the lead with eight nominations each, both in some of the major categories.

 

Other nominees for the fan driven awards ceremony include Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Beyonce and more.

 

American Music Awards performances
© Getty Images

American Music Awards performances

Big Performances

It wouldn't be a proper awards show without performances! Jennifer Lopez is set to take the stage, fresh off her All I Have residency, to perform a new single from her upcoming film Second Act.

 

Shawn Mendes will also perform the Lost in Japan (Remix) for the first time with  Zedd. Camila Cabello, Post Malone, Carrie Underwood and more will take the stage to perform some of the year's best hits.

 

Gladys Knight will pay tribute to Aretha Franklin
© Getty Images

Gladys Knight will pay tribute to Aretha Franklin

Tribute to the Queen

Aretha Franklin will get a performance dedicated to her Gospel album Amazing Grace. Taking the stage to honor the Queen of Soul, who passed away after a battle with cancer on August 16, is her good friend Gladys Knight.

 

Gladys, who sang You'll Never Walk Alone during Aretha's funeral, will be joined by Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin, CeCe Winans and musical director Rickey Minor.

 

Cardi B, J Balvin, Bad Bunny I Like It performance
© Getty Images

Cardi B, J Balvin, Bad Bunny I Like It performance

Latin Explosion

Cardi B, J Balvin and Bad Bunny are set to take the stage to perform their hit single I Like It. It's a first for the trio, who will perform the song for the first time during a televised performance.

 

This will also be Cardi's first time taking the stage at an awards ceremony since welcoming her daughter earlier this year.

 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries