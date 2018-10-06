View Galleries
-
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding: everything you need to know
-
Three easy, gorgeous hairstyles to do at home
It’s no surprise that Latinas take pride in their appearance and that starts with their hair (Can we get a Yass girl!). So we partnered with beauty...
-
The late Duchess of Alba's grandson marries in the aristocratic wedding of the year
As we await Princess Eugenie's royal wedding at St George’s Chapel in England on Friday, our attention has been captured by the romance of...
-
Royal style: All the best looks from October 2018
-
Celebrity highlights: All the latest photos from October 2018
Celebrity highlights: All the latest photos from September 2018