View 9 pics | Back to story

Celebrity highlights: All the latest photos from October 2018

...
Celebrity highlights: All the latest photos from October 2018
You're reading

Celebrity highlights: All the latest photos from October 2018

1/9
Why Ryan Gosling isn't telling his and Eva Mendes' daughters his real job
Next

Why Ryan Gosling isn't telling his and Eva Mendes' daughters his real job
Christina Aguilera, Bill and Hillary Clinton
© Getty Images

Christina Aguilera, Bill and Hillary Clinton

Candid camera! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around — the biggest names in Hollywood always carry on looking exceptionally good. Check out the best celebrity photos of the month from your favorite stars.

 

Christina Aguilera made a grand return to Radio City Music Hall for her Live Nation's The Liberation Tour. The singer surprised guests by having Lil' Kim and A Great Big World join her for Lady Marmalade and Say Something, respectively. Concertgoers also did a doubletake when they noticed Bill and Hillary Clinton in the audience. The former first couple met Christina as well backstage.

 

Christina Aguilera, The Liberation Tour NYC
© Getty Images

Christina Aguilera, The Liberation Tour NYC

Christina Aguilera had several outfit changes during her The Liberation Tour set, which is her first tour in over a decade.

 

Christina Aguilera, Andy Cohen
© Getty Images

Christina Aguilera, Andy Cohen

While in NYC, Xtina also stopped by the SiriusXM Studios where she chatted with Andy Cohen about her Mickey Mouse Club days and that VMAs performance with Madonna and Britney Spears in 2003. "I guess at this point I don't keep in touch with any of them right now," Christina said about her former Disney co-stars. She then went on to say she would love to do a tea date with Britney: "I think that would be really fun after all these years."

 

The mom-of-two also reminisced about her kissing Madonna after Britney at the VMAs and explained why the camera panned away from her. "It was weird, and they cut away to get Justin's reaction. They were exes, but still it was a cheap shot."

 

Eva Longoria, Ricky Martin
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria, Ricky Martin

Eva Longoria had bestie Ricky Martin and Alina Gutierrez Peralta by her side at the Global Gift Gala red carpet at the St. Regis hotel in Mexico City.

 

Sofia Vergara, Manolo Vergara
© Getty Images

Sofia Vergara, Manolo Vergara

The tables have turned for this famous mother-son duo. Sofia Vergara was on hand to support her son Manolo at the premiere of Guilty Party: History of Lying for AT&T Hello Lab. 

 

Sofia Vergara
© Getty Images

Sofia Vergara

The proud mom, who attended with husband Joe Manganiello, was seen snapping photos of her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara as he posed with his co-stars on the red carpet at the AT&T Hello Lab's Guilty Party: History Of Lying season 2 premiere at ArcLight Hollywood.

 

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde had the right idea when starting her day with coffee. The actress, who wore a Kate Spade dress, helped bring the Dunkin Donuts slogan "America Runs on Dunkin" to life at their tiny home pop-up in NYC's Madison Square Park.

 

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Dunkin' Donuts

Olivia Culpo, Pandora party

Olivia Culpo, Pandora party

Olivia Culpo traveled to Nice, France for the PANDORA Reflexions bracelet collection launch at Bubble House. 

 

Cafe Bustelo
© Getty Images

Cafe Bustelo

Chefs Alberto Gonzalez of 90 Miles Cuban Café and Jenner Tomaska of Next restaurant teamed up to create an original recipe inspired by a fusion of their culinary backgrounds at the Café Bustelo Cocina pop-up in Chicago.

 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries