View 6 pics | Back to story

How Gwyneth Paltrow found her 'meant to be' mate Brad Falchuk: their love story revealed!

...
How Gwyneth Paltrow found her 'meant to be' mate Brad Falchuk: their love story revealed!
You're reading

How Gwyneth Paltrow found her 'meant to be' mate Brad Falchuk: their love story revealed!

1/6
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are getting married this weekend! Full details
Next

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are getting married this weekend! Full details
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk wedding

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk wedding

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are set to tie the knot this weekend, but ahead of their walk down the aisle, we’re taking a sweet stroll down memory lane! From their very showbiz first encounter to their major engagement confirmation, we’ve compiled all of the milestone moments along the way of the Tinseltown twosome's love story. Scroll through for a timeline of the 46-year-old actress and 47-year-old television writer’s romance!

 

Glee at first sight - 2010

As if their love was written in the Hollywood stars, Gwyneth and Brad first met on the set of Glee back in 2010. The acclaimed actress guest starred on the first season of the hit series, which was co-created by Brad. The pair worked together on more than one ocassion too, as Gwyneth proceeded to reprise her role as substitute teacher Holly Holiday for future storylines, notably including the wildly successful show’s special 100th episode.

 

Photo: Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow loves Brad Falchuk and kids

Gwyneth Paltrow loves Brad Falchuk and kids

Going steady – August 2014

The Goop founder and television producer began dating shortly after Gwyneth 'consciously uncoupled' from her ex-husband Chris Martin in 2014. The entrepreneur and the Coldplay front man share two children together — a daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 12. Brad also has two children from his previous marriage to Suzanne: a son named Brody and daughter Isabella. The families seem to blend pretty well, with even Chris and Brad hanging out from time to time!

 

Photo: Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk at Scream Queens premiere

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk at Scream Queens premiere

Making it official – September 2015

Brad had a lot to smile about during this month. While helping to deliver the show Scream Queens into the world, he also officially confirmed his relationship with Gwyneth – in a very glamorous way. The blonde beauty joined him at the red carpet L.A. premiere of the fun FOX series. Cementing their status even more, he took things one step further on Instagram by sharing a photo (seen here) from the event, using the caption: “My date and I #screamqueens.”

 

Photo: Instagram/@bradfalchuk

Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow kiss

Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow kiss

He put a ring on it – January 2018

Second chances! The lovebirds confirmed their engagement in a BIG way back in January of 2018: on the cover of Goop Magazine. “Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be," the Oscar-winning actress revealed in her publication. “I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.”

 

Photo: Instagram/@bradfalchuk

gwyneth-paltrow-brad-falchuk-love

gwyneth-paltrow-brad-falchuk-love

Bachelorette weekend – April 2018

Girls trip! Ahead of walking down the aisle, Gwyneth headed down south of the border! She celebrated her engagement with a wild bachelorette party in Cabo. According to E! News, the mom-of-two arrived in Mexico on Wednesday, April 11, with a small, but chic, group of girlfriends including: fashion designer Stella McCartney and Cameron Diaz. "Right when she got off the jet, Gwyneth looked extremely relaxed and happy," an insider told the news outlet. "She was speaking Spanish and was excited to be with her friends in Mexico." The group reportedly stayed at a lavish, yet-to-be-opened hotel and exhausted their days at the beach and spa.

 

Photo: Instagram/@bradfalchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow engaged to Brad Falchuk party

Gwyneth Paltrow engaged to Brad Falchuk party

Engagement party – April 2018

Just days after she jetted off to Cabo, Gwyneth was back in L.A. commemorating her love yet again. Ryan Murphy, Brad’s creative partner, threw a soirée for the couple at the Los Angeles Theatre. Of course, a number of famous faces turned up, including: Jennifer Aniston, Demi Moore, Reese Witherspoon, Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts and more. It seemed so glamorous, that the event was half-thought to be a secret wedding.

 

A few days after the celebration, Gwyneth took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself and Brad on stage during the party. Along with the image, the businesswoman typed: “ Thank you @mrrpmurphy for the most incredible evening to celebrate our ️. There will never be adequate words to express our gratitude.”

 

She added, “Thank you to all of our amazing true and dear friends who came to support us. We feel like the luckiest people on the planet because we have all of you in our lives. And most of all thank you @bradfalchuk for the true happiness.”

 

Photo: Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries