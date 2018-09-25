View 10 pics | Back to story

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's cutest moments with the little Baldwinitos!

...
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's cutest moments with the little Baldwinitos!
You're reading

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's cutest moments with the little Baldwinitos!

1/10
Here's why Sofia Vergara isn't worried about her 'Modern Family' character's fate
Next

Here's why Sofia Vergara isn't worried about her 'Modern Family' character's fate
Hilaria Baldwin, Leo's second birthday

Hilaria Baldwin, Leo's second birthday

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have their hands full with four children under six! The parenting duo, who are parents to Carmen, five, Rafael, three, Leonardo, two and four-month-old Romeo, don’t fall short of hilariously adorable family moments. Luckily for the world, the 34-year-old fitness guru and the actor have no problem sharing them on social media.

Also, the possibility of another baby isn’t out of the question. “I have to see what it’s like to live with the number of children we have right now,” Hilaria told HOLA! USA. “Would I love to give Carmen a sister? Yes because it’s something she expresses all the time and it’s important to her. We love our babies. We love having babies.

Whether it is super cute one-on-one moments, or fun-filled family group shots, the Baldwinitos are one fun bunch. Here is a look at Hilaria and Alec’s sweetest moments with their kids.

 

It was a special day for little Rafael. Although the family just welcome their newest addition, that didn't stop them from celebrating his second birthday.

 

Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin children space shirts

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin children space shirts

Hilaria shared that her and Alec’s littles love to match. In a recent family photo, she opened up about the household trend saying: "They are so into this matching thing ...in a big family, I feel like it’s super important to learn how to say “I need my space”...so I taught them. And these shirts we found are. Wish us safe travels and an easy flight." 

 

Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwiin

Hilaria and Romeo baptism

Hilaria and Romeo baptism

The man of the honor! Hilaria beamed with pride as she shared a sweet moment with her newborn son, Romeo after his baptism.

 

Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin

Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, Carmen date night

Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, Carmen date night

Alec and Hilaria matched as they took Carmen out for a date ahead of her latest milestone. “Our tiny date for the night before kindergarten,” the excited mom captioned the pic.

 

Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin

Alec Baldwin working out

Alec Baldwin working out

The family that trains together! Alec had the perfect workout buddy.

 

Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin

Baldwinitos in matching pajamas

Baldwinitos in matching pajamas

Flying in style! Carmen, Romeo, Leo and Rafa put one their best matching pajamas as they joined their parents for the first flight as a family of six.

 

Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin

Hilaria Baldwin, Romeo

Hilaria Baldwin, Romeo

Hilaria shared a special moment with her sleeping baby! The fitness guru proudly showed off baby boy Romeo for the camera.

 

Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin

Carmen's fifth birthday

Carmen's fifth birthday

The gang gathered to celebrate Carmen’s fifth birthday. Rafael, three was extra festive with his fun face paint during the family photo.

 

Photo: Instagram/@alecbaldwin

Hilaria and Carmen sleeping

Hilaria and Carmen sleeping

Carmen proved that you’re never too old to snuggle with your mother. Hilaria caught her sleeping beauty catching a few sweet zzz’s.

 

Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin

Baldwinitos in bed

Baldwinitos in bed

It’s party time! The Baldwinitos all snuggled up in bed for a sweet picture, that was snapped by the family pups.

 

Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries