All the best photos from the Emmys, Governors Ball and more star-studded after-parties

All the best photos from the Emmys, Governors Ball and more star-studded after-parties
All the best photos from the Emmys, Governors Ball and more star-studded after-parties

Is Heidi Klum engaged? See the huge diamond ring that started the reports
Is Heidi Klum engaged? See the huge diamond ring that started the reports
emmy awards 2018 governors ball

emmy awards 2018 governors ball

After the star-studded 70th Emmy Awards, it was time for all of your favorite TV celebrities to let loose on the party circuit! Leading the list of celebrations was the Television Academy’s official Emmy after-party, the Governors Ball, held at L.A.'s Microsoft Theater. The bash, themed "Emmys Under the Stars," featured a menu of more than 35 different fine-dining small plates made by legendary chef Joachim Splichal and Patina Catering. VIP guests sipped champagne among thousands of twinkling lights and mingled in opulent surroundings decorated in a palette of blue, precious metals and white.

 

Meanwhile, there were a host of A-list parties underway throughout the night, including Hulu’s bash, where the stars of The Handmaid’s Tale partied with the likes of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, as well as the HBO soirée and Netflix’s party celebrating the stars of shows from Queer Eye and to Stranger Things.

 

Keep scrolling to see all the amazing pics!

 

Photo: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Claire Foy, Matt Smith attend the Emmys 2018

Claire Foy, Matt Smith attend the Emmys 2018

The Crown star Claire Foy, winner of the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, was reigning at the Governors Ball alongside her co-star Matt Smith, who plays husband Prince Philip.

 

Photo: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Penelope Cruz, FX Emmys 2018 party
© Getty Images

Penelope Cruz, FX Emmys 2018 party

Penelope Cruz changed out of her white frock for the FOX Broadcasting Company, FX, National Geographic and 20th Century Fox Television Emmys party that was held at Vibiana.

 

Penelope Cruz, Versace cast

Penelope Cruz, Versace cast

Penelope Cruz was a lucky lady surrounded by Edgar Ramirez, Ryan Murphy and Darren Criss at FOX’s Emmy party, sponsored by Heineken.

 

Photo: Courtesy of Fox

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake
© Getty Images

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake

She may not have won an Emmy for her role in USA Network's The Sinner, but Jessica Biel had two winning looks on TV's biggest night. After wearing a white Ralph & Russo gown to the telecast, she changed into a yellow, chiffon gown by the designer for the Governors Ball. Silas' mom had the best accessory, her husband Justin Timberlake.

 

Rachel Brosnahan, Gina Rodriguez

Rachel Brosnahan, Gina Rodriguez

Rachel Brosnahan, who won her first Emmy for Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, blended into the Lindt Chocolate Lounge alongside Gina Rodriguez.

 

Photo: John Salangsang/Invision for Lindt Chocolate

Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown
© Getty Images

Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown

Nothin' but love for these Stranger Things stars! Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown were adorable as they showered each other with affection at the Microsoft Theater soirée.

 

 

Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp

Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp

When taking a break from dancing, Noah and Millie washed down their fries with FIJI water at the Governors Ball that followed the Emmys telecast.

 

Photo: AP Invision

Leslie Jones, Emmys 2018
© Getty Images

Leslie Jones, Emmys 2018

Leslie Jones was Glenn Weiss' biggest supporter as the director proposed to his girlfriend Jan Svendsen during his acceptance speech. The Saturday Night Live comedian could be seen shouting as Jan mae her way to the stage.

 

Justin Timberlake, Tiffany Haddish, Jessica Biel
© Getty Images

Justin Timberlake, Tiffany Haddish, Jessica Biel

She ready... to be the third wheel on Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's date night. Tiffany Haddish's dress added quite the pop of color in between the couple's black and white looks on the carpet.

 

John Leguizamo, Allegra Leguizamo
© Getty Images

John Leguizamo, Allegra Leguizamo

John Leguizamo had a gorgeous date – his daughter Allegra Leguizamo – at the glamorous 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. 

 

Ricky Martin, Darren Criss

Ricky Martin, Darren Criss

After winning the award for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for his role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Darren reunited with co-star Ricky Martin backstage in the The Lindt Chocolate Lounge.

 

Photo: John Salangsang/Invision for Lindt Chocolate

Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington

Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington

Winter might not be coming quite yet, but Game of Thrones stars Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington were super cool as they attended HBO's Official 2018 Emmy party.

 

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Rumer Willis, Emmys 2018
© Getty Images

Rumer Willis, Emmys 2018

Rumer has it! Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter Rumer Willis was sitting pretty in a polka dot dress at the HBO post-Emmy Awards reception at the Plaza at the Pacific Design Center.

 

Michelle Dockery, Tan France attend Emmys 2018
© Getty Images

Michelle Dockery, Tan France attend Emmys 2018

Queer Eye's fashion guru Tan France left his printed shirts at home for the 2018 Netflix party at NeueHouse Hollywood, where he met up with Godless and Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery. 

 

Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer
© Getty Images

Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer

What a gentleman! Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton was quick to lend girlfriend and co-star Natalia Dyer his coat at the 2018 Netflix party at NeueHouse Hollywood. 

 

Dascha Palanco, Emmys 2018 party
© Getty Images

Dascha Palanco, Emmys 2018 party

Dascha Polanco rocked one of the night's big trend – feathers! – at the NeueHouse Hollywood bash thrown by Netflix.

 

Letitia Wright, Regina King, Daniel Kaluuya attend Emmys 2018
© Getty Images

Letitia Wright, Regina King, Daniel Kaluuya attend Emmys 2018

At the 2018 Netflix Primetime Emmys After Party, Black Panther stars Letitia Wright and Daniel Kaluuya helped toast winner Regina King. The actress won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her work in Seven Seconds.

 

Vanessa Hudgens, Emily Ratajkowski attend Netflix
© Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens, Emily Ratajkowski attend Netflix

Strike a pose! Vanessa Hudgens, left, and Emily Ratajkowski showed two ways to wear a little black dress as they doubled the sex appeal at the Netflix bash.

 

Alexis Bledel, Sydney Sweeney, Ever Carradine
© Getty Images

Alexis Bledel, Sydney Sweeney, Ever Carradine

Stars of The Handmaid's Tale (from left to right) Alexis Bledel, Sydney Sweeney and Ever Carradine looked a far cry from their characters in the dystopian drama at Hulu's 2018 Emmy Party at the Nomad Hotel Los Angeles.

 

Ever Carradine, Madeline Brewer, Chrissy Teigen
© Getty Images

Ever Carradine, Madeline Brewer, Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen, joined by husband John Legend (not pictured) was spotted mingling with Ever Carradine and Madeline Brewer of The Handmaid's Tale, even snapping a hilarious selfie for posterity. 

Samira Wiley, Emmys 2018 party
© Getty Images

Samira Wiley, Emmys 2018 party

We want to know what The Handmaid's Tale star Samira Wiley was giggling about as she shared a moment with Vice President of Brand and Culture at Hulu, Nick Tran, at the Hulu party.

 

Sarah Silverman, Hulu party
© Getty Images

Sarah Silverman, Hulu party

Sarah Silverman showed off some moves – and some leg! – much to the amusement of fellow guests at the Hulu party. The comedian had paired her silk, chiffon dress with some seriously cool boots.

Regina King, Sterling Wine

Regina King, Sterling Wine

While winner Regina King waited for her Emmy to get personalized, she sipped Sterling Wine in the Winners Circle at the Governors Ball.

 

Photo: Vince Bucci/Invision/AP

Dascha Polanco, Tiffany Haddish

Dascha Polanco, Tiffany Haddish

Dascha Polanco and Tiffany Haddish turned it up for the camera at Samsung Galaxy's "Celebrating the Culture” party at Avenue Los Angeles.

 

Photo: Maury Phillips/Getty Images for Samsung Galaxy

