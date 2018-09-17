View 21 pics | Back to story

Emmy Awards 2018: All the night’s hottest couples on the carpet

...
Emmy Awards 2018: All the night’s hottest couples on the carpet
You're reading

Emmy Awards 2018: All the night’s hottest couples on the carpet

1/21
Selena Gomez proves why she is the perfect BFF with this gift
Next

Selena Gomez proves why she is the perfect BFF with this gift
Emmys 2018 Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin
© Getty Images

Emmys 2018 Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin

What a perfect night for a date! These celebrity couples stepped out for the biggest night in television. The red carpet at the Microsoft Theatre was full of love as these stars started the evening arm-in-arm with their best accessory. From Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's sweet PDA and more magic moments. These celebrity couples turned heads as they stepped out for the biggest night in television. Here is a look at the couples who attended the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

 

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin

 

Emmys 2018 Ricky Martin
© Getty Images

Emmys 2018 Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

 

 

Emmys 2018 Chrissy Teigen John Legend
© Getty Images

Emmys 2018 Chrissy Teigen John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

 

 

Emmys 2018 Antonio Banderas
© Getty Images

Emmys 2018 Antonio Banderas

Nicole Kimpel and Antonio Banderas

 

 

Emmys 2018 Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
© Getty Images

Emmys 2018 Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake 

 

 

Emmys 2018 Felicity Huffan William H. Macy
© Getty Images

Emmys 2018 Felicity Huffan William H. Macy

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy

 

 

Emmys 2018 Joe Keery and Maika Monroe
© Getty Images

Emmys 2018 Joe Keery and Maika Monroe

Joe Keery and Maika Monroe

 

 

Emmys 2018 Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton
© Getty Images

Emmys 2018 Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton

 

 

Emmys 2018 Heidi Klum
© Getty Images

Emmys 2018 Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

 

 

Emmys 2018 Travis Mills and Madelaine Petsch
© Getty Images

Emmys 2018 Travis Mills and Madelaine Petsch

Travis Mills and Madelaine Petsch

 

 

Emmys 2018 Yvonne Strahovski
© Getty Images

Emmys 2018 Yvonne Strahovski

Yvonne Strahovski and Tim Loden

 

 

Emmys 2018 Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
© Getty Images

Emmys 2018 Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

 

Emmys 2018 Joseph Fiennes
© Getty Images

Emmys 2018 Joseph Fiennes

Maria Dolores Dieguez and Joseph Fiennes

 

 

Emmys 2018 Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Bathe
© Getty Images

Emmys 2018 Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Bathe

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe

 

 

Emmys 2018 Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley
© Getty Images

Emmys 2018 Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley

Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley

 

 

Emmys 2018 Peter Thum and Cara Buno
© Getty Images

Emmys 2018 Peter Thum and Cara Buno

Peter Thum and Cara Buono

 

 

Emmys 2018 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
© Getty Images

Emmys 2018 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Nukaaka Coster-Waldau and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

 

 

Emmys 2018 James Corden
© Getty Images

Emmys 2018 James Corden

James Corden and Julia Carey

 

 

Emmys 2018 Ted Danson
© Getty Images

Emmys 2018 Ted Danson

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

 

 

Emmys 2018 Chris Sullivan
© Getty Images

Emmys 2018 Chris Sullivan

Rachel Reichard and Chris Sullivan

 

 

Emmys 2018 Jason Bateman
© Getty Images

Emmys 2018 Jason Bateman

Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka

 

 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries