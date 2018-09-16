View 12 pics | Back to story

Inside Hollywood's hottest Emmy Awards 2018 parties

...
Inside Hollywood's hottest Emmy Awards 2018 parties
Inside Hollywood's hottest Emmy Awards 2018 parties

While the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards formally honors the best and brightest in television, those stars need to let loose and celebrate themselves, too! From wild weekend pre-show party candids to all the stunning soirée styles, we've got you covered on the hottest highlights from the biggest awards affairs. Scroll through to see how all your small screen favorites like The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story nominee Ricky Martin or the cast of Stranger Things, partied for gold!

 

Dressed in their Sunday best, Queer Eye personality Karamo Brown and his beloved director fiancé Ian Jordan made for a fab twosome at the WanderLuxxe "Celebrates Diversity in Television Honoring 2018 Emmy Nominees" party with Variety at Craig's West Hollywood restaurant on Melrose Ave. Celebs like Sarah Silverman turned out for the Heineken-powered luncheon, which boasted a mouthwatering two course menu and took place on Emmy's eve: Sunday, September 16. 

The fab five met the strange two! Queer Eye breakouts Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown mingled with Stranger Things stars Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown at Ted Sarandos' 2018 Annual Netflix Emmy Nominee Toast on September 15 in L.A. Jonathan was particularly pumped to meet Millie, taking to Instagram to share his excitement. 

Continuing their streak of meeting pop culture giants, Bobby, Antoni and Jonathan looked in awe as they chatted with the one and only Diane Keaton, who donned her signature long-sleeved and hat clad style. Drinks in hand, the trio spoke with the Annie Hall icon, later joined by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Carol Kane.

Meanwhile, their striped suit co-star Karamo Brown couldn't pass up the opportunity to snag a selfie with Tina Fey. The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt creator looked chic in a fitted black halterneck dress, which featured lovely leaf detailing on her left shoulder that elegantly protruded off the confines of the number.

Tina had her own starstruck moment at the Netflix gathering as she got pulled into quite a legendary photo opp. The Saturday Night Live alum was in disbelief as she joined Hollywood idols Michael Douglas and Diane Keaton, who played in the rom-com And So It Goes together, for an epic candid picture.

Ladies in black! Everybody's friend Jennifer Aniston joined power couples Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos and his wife Nicole Avant, former UN ambassador to the Bahamas, and Jason Bateman and wife Amanda Anka at Ted's toast. The blonde beauty stood out in a sleeveless black top which featured ruffles.

Date night! John Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh left their baby Billy at home as they stepped out to represent Fuller House at the star-studded Netflix event. The 55-year-old new dad looked sharp with his shades on in a dark suit ensemble, while his love Caitlin rocked royal blue.

TV royalty! Despite the dark nature of their nominated shows, Killing Eve's Sandra Oh and Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany were all smiles as they caught up at the Heineken sponsored annual BAFTA TV Tea Party. The pair wore bright colors to the outing at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, September 15.

Star selfie! This Is Us tearjerker Sterling K. Brown and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe, who also appears on the hit show, posed for a selfie with fan and fellow nominee Trevor Noah. The trio turned up at the Variety Television Nominees Celebration 2018 sponsored by Heineken on September 15.

Nominees Ricky Martin and Trevor Noah joked around at The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA's annual Emmy Nominees Night at AVRA Beverly Hills on Friday, September 14. The swanky soirée celebrated the 70th Annual Emmy Awards contenders with a delicious raw bar and pearls of wisdom from actors and industry giants. Ricky's American Crime Story co-stars Darren Criss, Ricky Martin, and Dascha Polanco were also in attendance.

The Stranger shuffle! Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton put on a loved-up display at the second annual edition of the Emmys party, dancing together under the flash of cameras. The Stranger Things co-stars, and real-life couple, stepped out in style to celebrate the nomination earned by their hit Netflix show: Outstanding Drama Series.

Cozied up in a corner of the Heineken presented Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA bash were funny ladies Tracee Ellis Ross and Megan Mullally, who were both nominated for their comedic television roles. The Will & Grace and Black-ish stars stunned in their shiny dresses as they played coy and snapped a photo.

