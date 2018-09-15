View 5 pics | Back to story

Five things you won’t want to miss at the 2018 Emmys

...
Five things you won’t want to miss at the 2018 Emmys
You're reading

Five things you won’t want to miss at the 2018 Emmys

1/5
Lin-Manuel Miranda returns to the West End for first time since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle date
Next

Lin-Manuel Miranda returns to the West End for first time since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle date
acs-versace-cast-penelope-cruz
© Getty Images

acs-versace-cast-penelope-cruz

With 69 shimmering years under its belt, the 70th edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards is slated to go big. Recruiting Saturday Night Live legend Lorne Michaels to produce, the star-studded event is sure to create memorable moments as it airs live on NBC from the prolific Microsoft Theater in L.A. at 8 p.m. E.T./ 5 p.m. P.T. Scroll through to see five things you won't want to miss during TV's biggest night. 

 

Appearances by the most binge-worthy stars!

Let's get the obvious out of the way - the most unmissable element of the show is seeing your favorite TV talent step out in their finest fashion for a night of celebration. Latin representation runs deep this year with Alexis Bledel of Handmaids Tale, Penélope Cruz, Édgar Ramírez and Ricky Martin of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and more celebrities rounding out the glittering list of nominees. 

Emmy Awards 2018 hosts
© Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2018 hosts

Historical Hosts!

Double the hosts, double the history-making. The awards show is making history twice by enlisting two hosts for the first time since 1999 and by being the first Emmys of the #MeToo era. Saturday Night Live's co-head writers Michael Che and Colin Jost will bring the funny as they make up the only duo emcees since Jenna Elfman and David Hyde Pierce had the job 19 years ago.

 

Fun fact: the evening will be a total SNL affair with surprise appearances expected from other members of the program's family. The sketch show has a whopping 11 nominations this year and, as previously mentioned, is being produced by Michael and Colin's prestigious boss Lorne Michaels.

Emmys 2018 style
© Getty Images

Emmys 2018 style

The fashion everyone will be talking about.

There has been a mighty effort to do away with merely asking women on the carpet about their fashion and we hope it stays that way. While we totally support this movement, the fashionistas in us are still eagerly craving all the delicious red carpet looks to come. Although there will be much more to talk about, we can't wait to watch A-listers bring their fashion A-game.

Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel carpet
© Getty Images

Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel carpet

Star lovebirds!

We can't get enough cute celebrity couple action, and we're sure the Emmys will deliver. A pair we're particularly excited for is Antonio Banderas and his longtime girlfriend Nicole Kimpel. The twosome never fail to make for a sweet and stylish red carpet apperance. Having dated for over four years now, they will no doubt give fans aww-worthy moments. Antonio and Nicole are attending due to the 58-year-old talent's "Lead Actor" nomination for Genius.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Hamilton West End royals
© Getty Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda Hamilton West End royals

Hot off his backstage Hamilton date with none-other-than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the West End, Lin Manuel-Miranda no doubt has some great royal memories. The award-winning creative could open up about the pair on the red carpet, delighting fans hungry for more inside information about the lovebirds. Either way, it’s always good to see Lin, who has been nominated for an Emmy in the past, out and about!

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries