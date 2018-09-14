View 24 pics | Back to story

Celebrity highlights: All the latest photos from September 2018

Celebrity highlights: All the latest photos from September 2018
Celebrity highlights: All the latest photos from September 2018

Michael Douglas can't take his eyes off of this lady in sweet picture
Michael Douglas can't take his eyes off of this lady in sweet picture
Rihanna, Diamond Ball 2018
© Getty Images

Rihanna, Diamond Ball 2018

Candid camera! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around — the biggest names in Hollywood always carry on looking exceptionally good. Check out the best celebrity photos of the month from your favorite stars.

 

Rihanna looked like the perfect present on Christmas morning in her Alexis Mabille Haute Couture jumpsuit at her Diamond Ball. The singer paired the bow-tied frock with over 100 carats of Chopard diamonds. 

Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton attend the Diamond Ball 2018
© Getty Images

Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton attend the Diamond Ball 2018

Paris and Nicky Hilton were perfectly complemented in their pastel gowns for the Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street. Nicky opted for an Oscar de la Renta tiered gown while her older sister wore Pamella Roland. 

 

Joan Smalls, Diamond Ball 2018
© Getty Images

Joan Smalls, Diamond Ball 2018

Puerto Rican beauty Joan Smalls wore a plum Roberto Cavalli for Rihanna's Diamond Ball. The day prior, Joan walked in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty runway show.

 

 

Issa Rae, Donald Glover attend the Diamond Ball 2018
© Getty Images

Issa Rae, Donald Glover attend the Diamond Ball 2018

Issa Rae and Donald Glover had big roles at the Diamond Ball. The Insecure actress hosted the evening while Donald Glover performed.

 

Rihanna, La La Anthony attend the Diamond Ball
© Getty Images

Rihanna, La La Anthony attend the Diamond Ball

La La Anthony brought Genesis, whose brother Junior Guzman was murdered in the Bronx earlier this summer, as her date to the Diamond Ball that benefits Clara Lionel Foundation. The Power actress stunned in a Georgine Studio gown with Lorraine Schwartz jewels while Genesis wore a beige sparkler. "I want to give a special thanks to @lala for making me feel like the most special and beautiful person at Rihanna's Diamond Ball," Genesis wrote on Instagram. "I love her SO much and I can't wait to spend more time with her."

 

Juanes, iHeartRadio concert

Juanes, iHeartRadio concert

Juanes not only treated his fans to an intimate concert at iHeartRadio Theater, presented by Marriott International in NYC, the Colombian singing sensation got right in the middle of the crowd. After his performance, he then attended the opening of the Playboy Club.

 

Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio

Christina Aguilera, Jimmy Kimmel Live!
© GC Images

Christina Aguilera, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Christina Aguilera visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! and discussed the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj altercation that took place while she was on stage at the Harper's Bazaar Icons party in NYC. She said: “I wish I would have seen this juiciness go down! I’m so that person who’s like, ‘What’s going on? What happened?’”

 

The Accelerate singer then continued: “When I got offstage, it took a while for me to actually find out. We got off stage and I didn’t feel like there was any drama. We went to a hotel room where I could change and de-stress. Next thing I know, I hear shoes were flying. I don’t even know! But my hairdresser was like, ‘I think you’re going to be interested in something that happened while you were onstage.’ I was like, ‘What happened?’”

 

Alec Baldwin, Goldie Hawn
© Getty Images

Alec Baldwin, Goldie Hawn

Alec Baldwin had Goldie Hawn in stitches as the two of them made the rounds during the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald in remembrance of the 9/11 attacks.

 

Blake Lively, Henry Golding, Anna Kendrick attend A Simple Favor NYC premiere
© Getty Images

Blake Lively, Henry Golding, Anna Kendrick attend A Simple Favor NYC premiere

There was nothing simple about the cast of A Simple Favor at the NYC premiere. Jean Smart, director Paul Feig, Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively and Henry Golding were perfectly coordinated in their jewel tones.

 

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend attend the Good+ Gala
© Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend attend the Good+ Gala

After winning his Emmy in L.A., John Legend and Chrissy Teigen had a good night at the GOOD+ Foundation's An Evening of Comedy + Music Benefit presented by Samsung Electronics America in NYC.

 

Irina Shayk, Messika party
© Getty Images

Irina Shayk, Messika party

Irina Shayk and Maryna Linchuk supported their good friend Gigi Hadid at her Messika collaboration party during NYFW.

 

Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves, White Boy Rick premiere
© Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves, White Boy Rick premiere

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves, whose pantsuit had a metallic sheen, were a dashing duo at the White Boy Rick premiere in NYC.

 

Naomi Osaka visits Ellen
© Getty Images

Naomi Osaka visits Ellen

Naomi Osaka visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she shared her thoughts on defeating Serena Williams at the US Open and what Serena whispered in her ear after the match. “In my mind, I just really wanted to know what was going on,” the 20-year-old said. “I hear a lot of people in the crowd making noises, and I really wanted to turn around. But I didn’t.”

 

The veteran player was a good sport despite her loss. Naomi, who is the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam title explained to Ellen, “She said that she was proud of me, and that I should know that the crowd wasn’t booing at me. At the time, I did kind of think they were booing at me. I couldn’t tell what was going on because it was just so loud.”

 

Sarah Jessica Parker, NYC store opening
© Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker, NYC store opening

Sarah Jessica Parker opened her first store SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker at the Seaport District in NYC where she not only welcomed shoppers, but she also helped them try on the shoes.

 

Carys Douglas
© Getty Images

Carys Douglas

Carys Douglas was the girl of the hour at the Town & Country and Michael Kors T&C50 New Modern Swans party at Le Grenouille in NYC. The 15-year-old had her parents Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas (not pictured) by her side throughout the party.

 

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Creative Emmys
© Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Creative Emmys

John is not only a Legend, but he can proudly say he has reached EGOT status. The singer, with wife Chrissy Teigen by his side, won an Emmy at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards for his work on Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. As soon as he got home, Chrissy shared the moment he added the trophy to the rest of his Grammys, Oscar and Tony. The cookbook author posted the video along with a lyric from Arthur's theme song: "And I say hey, what a wonderful kind of day."

 

Penelope Cruz, TIFF 2018
© Getty Images

Penelope Cruz, TIFF 2018

Jamie Lee Curtis, Penelope Cruz and Maggie Gyllenhaal were quite the trio at the EW’s Must List party at the Thompson hotel in Toronto where Casamigos offered tequila and mezcal tastings.

 

Olivia Wilde, United Nations visit

Olivia Wilde, United Nations visit

Olivia Wilde was on hand to announce the collaboration between the United Nations and Mattel’s iconic Thomas & Friends series. The activist, who is a mom of two, helped bring awareness to the initiative of getting the younger generation involved in philanthropy and being global citizens.

 

Photo: Mattel

Andrea Bocelli, son Matteo

Andrea Bocelli, son Matteo

Andrea Bocelli took the stage with his son Matteo during the 2018 Celebrity Fight Night benefiting his foundation and the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center in Porto Venere, Italy.

 

Photo: J Leibson / Radarpics / Shutterstock

Olivia Culpo, Vital Proteins
© Getty Images

Olivia Culpo, Vital Proteins

Fashion week isn't for the weak and Olivia Culpo knew exactly how to kick start the seven day party. The star stopped by Vital Proteins' Feed Your Beauty pop-up store in NYC's Soho neighborhood and shared that she and back-on boyfriend Danny Amendola use the products, especially after a tough workout.

 

 

Priyanka Chopra, Jon Kortajarena

Priyanka Chopra, Jon Kortajarena

Priyanka Chopra left her fiancé at home for a date night with another handsome man, Jon Kortajarena. The Quantico actress presented the Spanish model-actor with his award at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards. The duo, who sipped Fiji water, sat next to Icon Award winner Irina Shayk and Carine Roitfeld.

 

During her speech, Priyanka joked that Jon is the only person who could make eating spaghetti look sultry while Carine shared sweet stories of Irina from when she started in the industry over a decade ago.

 

Photo: Max Lakner/BFA.com

Selena Gomez, Coach store L.A.

Selena Gomez, Coach store L.A.

Selena Gomez took over the Coach store at the Grove in West Hollywood to meet with fans. The singer, who recently shared her involvement with A21 (a nonprofit organization fighting to end slavery everywhere) , wore a purple slip dress from her Coach x Selena Gomez collection for the outing.

 

Photo: BFA

Chiara Ferragni, Sarah Jessica Parker
© Getty Images

Chiara Ferragni, Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chiara Ferragni, who returned to work after her fairytale wedding to Italian rapper Fedez in Sicily, traveled to Verona, Italy for the Intimissimi runway show.

 

Rosie Nixon, The Stylist author

Rosie Nixon, The Stylist author

Our sister publication HELLO!'s editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon celebrated the US launch of her book The Stylist at the home of dear friend and luxury consultant Marigay McKee in NYC. Speaking about the special event, Rosie said: "I will remember the evening forever."

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

