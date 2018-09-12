View 11 pics | Back to story

TIFF 2018: Salma Hayek bonds with bff Penélope Cruz, works the carpet and more

Salma Hayek The Hummingbird Project panel
© Getty Images

Salma Hayek is taking over the festival circuit! The actress attended the Toronto International Film Festival to promote her latest film, The Hummingbird Project and documented many of her exciting moments.

From run-ins and reunions with some of her closest celebrity friends to junkets and all the in-between, the Mexican beauty found the perfect way to balance work and play. Here is a look at Salma’s TIFF photo diary.

 

Salma was joined by her The Hummingbird Project co-stars Alexander Skarsgard, Jesse Eisenberg, Michael Mando and the film's director Kim Nguyen for the IMDb Studio presented by Land Rover.

 

The actress, who plays businesswoman Eva Torres, described her character saying: "Eva is somebody who thinks that she is the best and the fastest at what she does and everything about her is cutting edge. That’s how she identifies herself."

 

 

Salma Hayek, Penélope Cruz, Darren Criss

The festival helped Salma link up with some familiar faces, including her bestie Penélope Cruz. The girls, who were joined by Darren Criss, posed for a sweet selfie. "One of the best things about film festivals is getting to hang with your bff."

 

Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

Salma Hayek The Hummingbird Project carpet
© Getty Images

Salma Hayek was the epitome of the iPhone dancer emoji as she waltzed down The Hummingbird Project premiere carpet at the Princess of Wales Theatre on September 8.

 

The 52-year-old beauty sizzled in the frilled frock which featured lace and buttons. The cascading ruffles fell fittingly on her hourglass figure.

 

 

Salma Hayek, Bradley Cooper
© Getty Images

Fancy meeting you here! Salma shared a moment with Bradley Cooper during the A Star is Born after party. The mom-of-one wowed in a cheetah print mini-dress as she mingled with her star friends.

 

She let her dark tresses fall into loose waves and rocked a bright splash of lipstick. Salma took to Instagram to praise the film, saying she is in "awe" of Bradley.

 

 

Salma Hayek Drinking My Face

What's better than a cup of coffee with your picture on it? The Hitman's Bodyguard star couldn't help but share the photo before she began "Drinking my face....."

 

Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

Salma Hayek and Alexander Skarsgård TIFF

Salma and her co-star Alexander Skarsgard had a very intense battle of the sunglasses.

 

Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

Salma Hayek and Thandie Newton TIFF

Glam girls! Salma ran into her good friend Thandie Newton during a makeup session. The star hilariously tried to get in on the action, captioning the picture "what about me?"

 

Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

Salma Hayek, Thandie Newton

After putting on the final touches for their makeup, the two stars posed for the camera.

 

Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

Salma Hayek picture TIFF

The 52-year-old encountered a familiar face during one of her stops.

 

Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

Salma Hayek, Frida Kahlo

Picture perfect! Salma had a moment as she posed next to a painting of Frida Kahlo, whom she played in a film. She captioned the picture: "It is beautiful to find our Mexican icons around the world."

 

Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

Salma Hayek prayer TIFF

Say a little prayer! "I was so exited to find this virgen (sp.) of Guadalupe in Toronto #tiff," she wrote next to the sentimental shot.

 

Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

