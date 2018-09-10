View 13 pics | Back to story

TIFF 2018: All the best celebrity candids, carpet moments and more

...
TIFF 2018: All the best celebrity candids, carpet moments and more
You're reading

TIFF 2018: All the best celebrity candids, carpet moments and more

1/13
Nicki Minaj finally breaks silence on 'mortifying' brawl with Cardi B
Next

Nicki Minaj finally breaks silence on 'mortifying' brawl with Cardi B
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga at TIFF 2018
© Getty Images

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga at TIFF 2018

The 2018 Toronto International Film Festival commenced on Thursday, September 6, officially kicking off Oscars season along with it. As A-list talent like Salma Hayek, Nicole Kidman and Natalie Portman descended upon the seaside Canadian city, we took note of all the best fashion statements, party pictures, candid moments and more. Scroll through for our bright look at all the must-see star highlights from this year's TIFF.

 

TIFF has quickly, and rightfully, transformed into an A Star is Born love-fest. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, who carry the film together, delighted their fans with countless duo appearances, flaunting their chemistry on the red carpet, at parties and more! Pictured here: the pair stepped out for the premiere of their highly-anticipated musical romance at Roy Thomson Hall on Sunday, September 9. They shared non-stop looks and laughs as they greeteed fans and posed for stunning photos ahead of the drama's screening.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper on TIFF red carpet - celebrity style
© Getty Images

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper on TIFF red carpet - celebrity style

Stylist Cooper! Bradley assisted his leading lady with her veil as they prepared to walk the carpet hand in hand. LG stunned onlookers in a strapless velvet black gown, which was teamed with a sequined fascinator. The talent accessorized with 25-carat Chopard diamond earrings and the aforementioned veil. Bradley adorably assisted her in changing the netted adornment into more of a shawl. In true Gaga fashion, she rocked three outfits that day. 

Salma Hayek and Bradley Cooper
© Getty Images

Salma Hayek and Bradley Cooper

Bradely Cooper found a new leading lady inside the premiere's after-party at Masonic Temple: the incomparable Salma Hayek! The Mexican actress wowwed in a cheetah print mini-dress as she mingled with her star friends. She let her dark tresses fall into loose waves and rocked a bright splash of lipstick. Salma took to Instagram to praise A Star is Born, saying she is in "awe" of Bradley.

Christina Hendricks at TIFF
© Getty Images

Christina Hendricks at TIFF

Christina Hendricks looked red hot at the American Woman premiere on the evening of Sunday, September 9. The star greeted her fans in a plunging dress ahead of going into the screening of her film at the Princess of Wales Theatre. Her and Sienna Miller play sisters in the drama.

Breakfast Club celebrity reading
© Getty Images

Breakfast Club celebrity reading

Don't you forget about the Breakfast Club! A star-studded cast was summoned to detention for a very special TIFF event. Robert Wuhl, Jesse Eisenberg, Christina Hendricks, Bel Powley, Aaron Paul, Richard E. Grant and Steve Zissis participated in Jason Reitman's live reading of The Breakfast Club at Ryerson Theatre on September 9.

Julia Roberts red carpet style at TIFF
© Getty Images

Julia Roberts red carpet style at TIFF

Flashing her famous smile, Julia Roberts looked ageless on the red carpet for the premiere of her upcoming film Ben is Back on Saturday, September 8 at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada. The 50-year-old actress turned heads in a stunning Dsquared2 cut-out gown with matching Jimmy Choo pumps. She accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz earrings.

Olivia Munn TIFF
© Getty Images

Olivia Munn TIFF

Purple powersuit! Olivia Munn wore a Dolce & Gabbana pantsuit to accept her honor at the Creative Coalition’s Spotlight Awards dinner at the House of Aurora in Toronto on Saturday, September 8. The Predator star, who also rocked Loriblu pumpsgave a lengthy acceptance speech where she discussed her new film.

Cynthia Erivo, Colin Farrell, Robert Duvall, Elizabeth Debicki and Michelle Rodriguez
© Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo, Colin Farrell, Robert Duvall, Elizabeth Debicki and Michelle Rodriguez

Caption this! Cynthia Erivo, Colin Farrell, Robert Duvall, Elizabeth Debicki and Michelle Rodriguez of Widows had some fun at the IMDb Studio (presented By Land Rover) on September 8. The talented group were interviewed on day 2 of the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Bisha Hotel & Residences. 

Jacob Tremblay and Olivia Munn
© Getty Images

Jacob Tremblay and Olivia Munn

Co-stars Jacob Tremblay and Olivia Munn matched as they played dress up ahead of their own IMDb discussion. There, the small but mighty actor explained what he took away from filming Predator with Olivia. "On set I learned how to do my Arnold accent!" he said, which the actress confirmed was "spot on".

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves InStyle party
© Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves InStyle party

Date night! Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves got cozy at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and InStyle's annual TIFF party at the Four Seasons on September 8.

 

"Chilly night in #Toronto at the @instylemagazine party," Camila wrote on Instagram. "Wearing my two new favorite items: Bad ass shoes by @stellamccartney, and this coat by @isabelmarant. Makeup by @karayoshimotobua, hair + styling by me and don’t worry I am still dressed in white under the coat!"

Salma Hayek red dress
© WireImage

Salma Hayek red dress

Salma Hayek was the epitome of the iPhone dancer emoji as she waltzed down The Hummingbird Project premiere carpet at the Princess of Wales Theatre on September 8. The 52-year-old beauty sizzled in the frilled frock which featured lace and buttons. The cascading ruffles fell fittingly on her hourglass figure. 

Natalie Portman and Jude Law TIFF
© Getty Images

Natalie Portman and Jude Law TIFF

Jude Law and Natalie Portman celebrated the Canadian premiere of their musical drama Vox Lux at Soho House Toronto on September 8. Drenched in Dior, the Oscar-winning actress looked radiate at the after-party in haute couture. A DJ laid down some tracks while a selection of cinema-inspired Grey Goose cocktails circulated throughout the fun evening.

Viola Davis TIFF red carpet
© Getty Images

Viola Davis TIFF red carpet

Star selfie! Viola Davis delighted fans gathered at Roy Thomson hall for the Widows premiere on September 8. The How To Get Away With Murder lead looked chic in an Elizabeth Kennedy gown. Her eye-catching House of Yimam necklace was hand beaded in Africa. The designer's jewelry supports young women and creates a platform for artisans to gain access to the U.S. markets. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries