View 9 pics | Back to story

Before they were famous! Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt and more stars' yearbook photos

...
Before they were famous! Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt and more stars' yearbook photos
You're reading

Before they were famous! Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt and more stars' yearbook photos

1/9
Jennifer Garner and daughter rescued while kayaking in Sweden: Watch her tell the hilarious story!
Next

Jennifer Garner and daughter rescued while kayaking in Sweden: Watch her tell the hilarious story!
Jennifer Lopez yearbook photo

Jennifer Lopez yearbook photo

With a new school year upon us and students everywhere gearing up for their class photos, we rounded up these celebrities' yearbook photos from before they were famous with the help of Ancestry.com, which hosts more than 20 billion records digitally in their searchable database.

 

Jennifer Lopez

Before she was J.Lo, Jenny from the Block was walking the halls of Preston High School in the Bronx, New York. Always the hopeless romantic, she wrote under her photo: "What a lovely dream come true to love someone who love you."

Alex Rodriguez yearbook photo

Alex Rodriguez yearbook photo

Alex Rodriguez

Meanwhile, her current love was growing up in Florida, and we are sure breaking hearts along the way with his boyish charm. The former New York Yankees player attended Westminster Christian School in Palmetto Bay.

 

Mariah Carey yearbook photo

Mariah Carey yearbook photo

Mariah Carey

In 1987, the Honey singer sported a perm and highlights for her senior year photo at Harborfields High School in Greenlawn, New York.

 

Madonna Yearbook photo

Madonna Yearbook photo

Madonna

The Rebel Heart singer grew up in Rochester Hills, Michigan and was a graduate of Rochester Adams High School in 1974. Though the Material Girl spent her youth in the Detroit town, she has admitted in the past that there was "nothing" she favored growing up there.

 

Cameron Diaz yearbook photo

Cameron Diaz yearbook photo

Cameron Diaz

There's something about Cam in high school. The Long Beach Polytechnic High School student graduated in 1988 and was on the cheerleading squad.

 

Sandra Bullock yearbook photo

Sandra Bullock yearbook photo

Sandra Bullock

Oh, Sandy! The Miss Congeniality actress was also a cheerleader during her years at Washington-Lee High School in Arlington, Virginia. She was a part of the 1982 graduating class.

 

Matthew McConaughey yearbook photo

Matthew McConaughey yearbook photo

Matthew McConaughey

Alright, alright, alright this might be the cutest photo of the Sing star we've seen. The Texas-raised actor, whose freshman year photo is seen here, attended Longview High School.

 

Brad Pitt yearbook photo

Brad Pitt yearbook photo

Brad Pitt

Before making it big time in Hollywood, the Springfield, Missouri native was commanding the attention of his classmates at Kickapoo High School where he was a part of the golf, swimming and tennis teams.

 

Cindy Crawford yearbook photo

Cindy Crawford yearbook photo

Cindy Crawford

The supermodel wasn't just a beauty growing up, she also had brains. Cindy, who is a spitting image of teen daughter Kaia Gerber, attended DeKalb High School in Illinois where she was her class' valedictorian in 1984.

 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries