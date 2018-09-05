View 9 pics | Back to story

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner at US Open 2018

As per usual, the 2018 United States Open Tennis Championships had some ace A-list attendees throughout its August 21 - September 9 run in New York City. While most spectators razor focused on the tennis court action, we honed in on the stands and style of celebrity attendees at the annual sporting event. From star double dates filled with PDA to hilarious cheering on moments, we're serving up all the best photos from the thrilling tournament just for you - Scroll through to check them out!

 

Playing doubles! Famous brothers and former bandmates Nick and Joe Jonas enjoyed a sports date out with their star fiancées Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner on day eight of the popular tennis tournament. "It’s a #famjam at the #usopen," the former Quantico actress wrote on her Instagram along with this foursome photo and another which showed her and Nick with her mom Madhu Akhouri Chopra.

 

Photo: Instagram/ @priyankachopra

priyanka-chopra-nick-jonas-us-open-love
© GC Images

priyanka-chopra-nick-jonas-us-open-love

Love match! Priyanka gave her fiancé Nick a sweet peck on the forehead as the pair watched the exciting event with Joe and Sophie. The couple packed on the PDA, with the singer spotted returning the gesture to his beloved gal at the September 4 matches in New York City.

gigi-hadid-bella-hadid-us-open
© GC Images

gigi-hadid-bella-hadid-us-open

Meanwhile, superstar sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid were causing quite the racket from the Emirates Suite. Sipping on Grey Goose Honey Deuces and nomming on hot dogs, the 23-year-old and 21-year-old models seemed beyond into the game. The pair matched in open and oversized button-down shirts, official US Open lanyards and large hoop earrings while they cheered on Serena Williams.

Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas at US Open
© GC Images

Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas at US Open

It was a different kind of double date night for the Jonas brothers on September 3. Kevin and Danielle hung in the Emirates Suite with Joe and Sophie Turner. Throughout the evening, the couples each shared kisses and selfies with fans. At one point, Joe and Kevin were caught on the big screen. So they did the only thing they knew to do: wrapped their arms around each other and chugged their beers.

Joe Jonas meets Real Housewives star

The Real House-dogs of the US Open! Clad in a sharp blazer and t-shirt, Joe Jonas made a new furry friend while at the open with his brother Kevin. As it turns out, the 29-year-old singer was holding Bossi Zarin, the beloved pup of Real Housewives star Jill Zarin. 

 

"THE US OPEN IS RAD BUT DOGS AT THE US OPEN KICKS ASS!" Joe wrote on Instagram.

 

Photo: Instagram/@joejonas

freida-pinto-boyfriend-nadal-us-open
© GC Images

freida-pinto-boyfriend-nadal-us-open

Hey, the game's that way! Freida Pinto and her boyfriend Cory Tran heated up the Open during the already on fire match between Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams. The Slumdog Millionaire star looked pretty in print as she shared a passionate kiss with her man at the day seven match on September 2.

Anna Wintour at US Open with Damian Lewis and daughter Bee
© GC Images

Anna Wintour at US Open with Damian Lewis and daughter Bee

Power trio! Ann Wintour seemed to raise the roof alongside her impressive US Open spectator buddies: her recently married daughter Bee Shaffer and actor Damian Lewis. The group excitedly cheered on friend Roger Federer of Switzerland from his player's box during day four of the champsion series on August 30.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor bring daughter to US Open
© GC Images

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor bring daughter to US Open

Ben Stiller and ex-wife Christine Taylor brought their daughter Ella Olivia Stiller to day three of the open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29. The matches included Serena Williams, Sloane Stephens and Andy Murray. Ella happily sat between her separated parents, as all three wore big smiles across their face and enjoyed the family outing.

Kelly Clarkson and Gayle King at US Open red carpet
© GC Images

Kelly Clarkson and Gayle King at US Open red carpet

Fashionistas! Gayle King and Kelly Clarkson seemed to be complimenting each other's bold blue carpet styles ahead of the opening night gala of the 2018 tennis US Open at Arthur Ashe stadium. Oprah's BFF was bright in orange, while the American Idol royalty monochromatically turned heads in a zaney look.

