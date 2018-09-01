View 11 pics | Back to story

Serena Williams and Alexis Olympia's cutest mommy-daughter moments: All of the best photos

Serena Williams and Alexis Olympia's cutest mommy-daughter moments: All of the best photos
Serena Williams and Alexis Olympia's cutest mommy-daughter moments: All of the best photos

Get ready to "aww"! Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on September 1, 2017. From the start, it was clear to see the tennis champion's close bond with her baby girl. "You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you," she wrote in a letter before the tiny tot was even delivered. A year, and plenty of adorable Instagrams, later, join us as we take a look at Serena and Alexis' cutest mommy-daughter moments so far in honor of her first birthday.

 

Squad goals! Just six days before Alexis' September 1 birthday, Serena tweeted out a rather hilarious photo of her and the stroller-riding cutie taking a break while traveling. 

 

"Kids humble us," she wrote. "The other day on a flight home Olympia insisted on running up and down the aisle and when I finally got her to sit still, she threw up all over me. #ThisMama would love to hear your stories of motherhood.. even ones like this! Share and tag them with #ThisMama."

 

It's playtime! The sportswoman gave everyone a glimpse at some of the playful moments she shares with her little doll. While the Jr. played with her fake computer and food, Serena giggled, flaunting one of the business ventures. She wore her "exclusive NYC tee" which launched back in August.

 

In honor of her baby's almost-birthday, Serena shared a thankful travel snap to her Twitter account. Alongside this sleepy plane photo, the pro athlete expressed her gratitude in the caption: "319 days since I gave birth to this amazing baby @OlympiaOhanian I’ve spent 319 of those days with her. I’m so fortunate."

 

Poolside beauties! Alexis endearingly rested on her mommy's leg while lounging in the sunshine. In the caption of this photo, Serena got candid about how much she loves her baby, revealing that she misses her even when she puts her down for bedtime. "I just put her to bed.... she did not wrestle as hard. I kinda missed it. I miss her," she wrote.

 

Serena showed her little one, who rocked a colorful ensemble and huge smile, around the kitchen in May. "Mama bear and baby cub," she wrote to followers. Both of the Ohanian ladies were glowing in the photo, flaunting similar faces while Alexis lovingly held on to her mom.

 

Alexis Olympia showed a resemblance to her momma as she wore a little pink romper for this photo. Serena proudly held up her infant, smiling from ear to ear. Referring to her daughter's outfit, Serena said in a video on her Instagram story: "Another Janie and Jack - this one is actually three-to-six months, she's actually seven months but she loves it so much because it has a pocket in the back." Then dad Alexis chimed in hilariously questioning, "Why do you need a pocket?... You're a baby - babies don't need pockets!"

 

International reading time! This tender moment was shared on baby Alexis' very own Instagram page with the french caption: "Apprendre français!" The statement translates to "To learn French!" So it seems her loving mom was expanding the girl's horizons by introducing her to a new language early on.

 

Fueled by Gatorade! Serena took to Instagram to show that Alexis quenches her thirst with the same liquid as her mommy. Although the actual sports drink may not have been in the container, Serena joked around with fans in the caption, writing: "Mommy says I need a baby @gatorade bottle"

 

Strong like mom! Alexis proved early on that she was gunning to one day be a powerful woman like her brawny mother. "Mama never sleeps," the caption reads in Alexis' voice along with this naptime photo. "When she does, I go on adventures with daddy. 'Come on!'"

 

One of the sweetest mommy and daddy-daughter photos to date has to be from the celebrity couple's dreamy wedding on Thursday, November 16, 2017. Despite stars like Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Eva Longoria being in attendance, Alexis was the head-turner as she posed for special portraits with her happy parents. Once again, Serena lovingly nestled her head to her daughter's. 

Hello, world! The new mommy, who welcomed her daughter on September 1, 2017 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, took to her Instagram to give her baby a formal introduction. “Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr," she wrote. "You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey."

 

