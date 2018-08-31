View 6 pics | Back to story

From a star-studded funeral to Buckingham Palace ceremony: Aretha Franklin's most touching tributes

From a star-studded funeral to Buckingham Palace ceremony: Aretha Franklin's most touching tributes
From a star-studded funeral to Buckingham Palace ceremony: Aretha Franklin's most touching tributes

Faith Hill at Aretha Franklin funeral
Faith Hill at Aretha Franklin funeral

Aretha Franklin has R-E-S-P-E-C-T. Throughout her incredibly influential career, the iconic singer, behind monumental hits like Natural Woman and Chain of Fools, rightly racked up a myriad of accolades. The world began to mourn the 76-year-old talent when news broke that she passed away on August 16, after battling pancreatic cancer. And while she may no longer walk the earth, it’s certain that her legacy will linger forever. Countless high-profile grievers and loved ones of the legend have paid their own praise and said a little prayer for the songstress. From her star-studded funeral on Friday, August 31 to an incredible ceremony at Buckingham Palace, scroll through to see all the ways celebrities celebrated the Queen of Soul.

 

Obviously the biggest tribute of all was the star's six-hour-long funeral. Faith Hill joined thousands of mourners, including: Reverend Al Sharpton and Reverend Jesse Jackson, in Detroit for the stunning service. Wearing a lovely black dress, the singer helped open the ceremony at the Greater Grace Temple with a sweet rendition of What a Friend We Have in Jesus.

Ariana Grande performs at Aretha Franklin's funeral
Ariana Grande performs at Aretha Franklin's funeral

Ariana Grande, who attended the somber event with her love Pete Davidson, was another performer to take the stage, belting out a beautiful rendition of (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman. The 25-year-old popstar wore a black mini dress and swept her hair into her trademark poneytail for the occasion.

Ariana Grande and Hillary Clinton at Aretha Franklin's funeral
Ariana Grande and Hillary Clinton at Aretha Franklin's funeral

Ariana Grande took a moment to chat with notable attendees Hillary and Bill Clinton (not pictured) during the Queen of Soul's funeral. While guests arrived, the church's choir sang Say a Little Prayer and her version of Bridge Over Troubled Water. When Aretha's family entered,You are the Source of My Strength was performed.

Aretha Franklin funeral hearse
Aretha Franklin funeral hearse

The hearse that carried the music icon was a gorgeous tribute in itself. Dozens of other musicians and dignitaries spoke and performerd at her funeral, including: former President Bill Clinton, Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Smokey Robinson, Jennifer Hudson, and Cicely Tyson.

Barack Obama Aretha Franklin funeral
Barack Obama Aretha Franklin funeral

Although his absence was largely felt at the funeral, Barack Obama was sure to honor the talent, who memorably sang My Country, ’Tis of Thee at his 2009 presidential inaugaration. While he could not attend because he was selected by Senator John McCain to deliver a eulogy at his funeral in Washington on Saturday morning, the public figure sent a letter in his place. 

 

Reverand Al Sharpton read the former President's words allowed to the crowd. “Aretha’s work reflected the very best of the American story,” he wrote.

Buckingham Palace honors Aretha Franklin
Buckingham Palace honors Aretha Franklin

From one Queen to another! Meanwhile, across the pond, the Band of the Welsh Guards (who like Aretha, were also with Warner Music Group) conducted a wonderful tribute to Aretha during the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace on the morning of her funeral. Tourists that gathered outside the iconic royal location were treated to an instrumental version of her 1967 hit Respect

