Paris and Prince Jackson pay tribute to Michael Jackson with star-studded birthday celebration

Paris and Prince Jackson pay tribute to Michael Jackson with star-studded birthday celebration
Paris and Prince Jackson pay tribute to Michael Jackson with star-studded birthday celebration

© Getty Images

Michael Jackson would have celebrated his 60th birthday on August 29. In honor of the late singer’s milestone birthday, his two oldest children Paris and Prince Jackson celebrated the Remember the Time singer with along with a host of his celebrity friends, family and admirers, at the Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration at the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas. Scroll through for more pics.

 

Paris, 20, and Prince, 21, took the stage to show off their sneakers that read "tribute" in honor of their father. During an interview with E! News, the model opened up about the importance of the celebration. 

 

"We celebrate our father and his legacy in our own ways," the model said. "It's really exciting to be here because this is just a celebration of love, and obviously today is very meaningful to so many people. I think we honor him every day. It's not so much the date; it's more just the feeling of it. But, there's a lot of love here tonight. I'm really excited about that."

 

© Getty Images

Michael's older brothers, and former Jackson 5 bandmates, Tito and Jackie, paid tribute to their brother during the celebration.

 

 

Angela Bassett Michael Jackson birthday party

Angela Bassett shined for the occasion in honor of her late friend.

 

 

© Getty Images

Usher Michael Jackson tribute performance

Usher took the stage to pay tribute to the late star. The Yeah singer performed a melody of the singer's biggest hits including, Wanna Be Startin' Somethin' and Rock With You.

 

 

Prince Jackson and Tito Jackson Michael Jackson celebration

Prince shared a special moment with his uncle Tito. During the celebration, the college student shared how he honors the Beat It singer every day.

 

"Help somebody else out" at least once a day," he shared with E! News. "Even if it's a complete stranger." Supporting your local community isn't hard. That doesn't require an extravagant amount of effort."

 

 

Gabrielle Union, Vanessa Hudgens

Gabrielle Union and Vanessa Hudgens felt the beat and danced the night away during the celebration.

 

 

© Getty Images

Mark Ronson Michael Jackson Tribute

Mark Ronson got the crowd going with a DJ set featuring some of the King of Pop's biggest songs. In honor of his birthday, Mark produced the Diamonds Are Invincible remix, which fuses together some of Michael's biggest songs.

 

“It was such an amazing, awe-inspiring and insanely intimidating task to put this together, although you’d need hours and hours to fit all of Michael’s classic tunes into one track,” Mark said in a statement.  “I wanted this to feel like being on the dancefloor at a sweaty, wild NYC club getting down to as much MJ as possible in five minutes.”

 

 

© Getty Images

Michael Jackson Birthday Party

The party was attended by Michael Jackson impersonators. Guests were also treated to a performance of Cirque Du Soleil's Michael Jackson ONE.

 

 

