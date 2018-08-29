View 10 pics | Back to story

Venice International Film Festival 2018: All the most glamorous and candid celebrity moments

...
Venice International Film Festival 2018: All the most glamorous and candid celebrity moments
You're reading

Venice International Film Festival 2018: All the most glamorous and candid celebrity moments

1/10
Here's why Serena Williams' daughter won't have a first birthday celebration
Next

Here's why Serena Williams' daughter won't have a first birthday celebration
Emma Stone at the 2018 Venice Film Festival
© GC Images

Emma Stone at the 2018 Venice Film Festival

The Venice International Film Festival ranks high on the A-list entertainment events calendar. Between its stunning lagoon-side setting and high profile movie screenings, it’s no wonder why Hollywood stars return to frolick around the luscious Lido di Venezia, Italy year after year. Dubbed the world's oldest film festival, the VIFF's 75th incarnation did not disappoint, and we've got the photos to prove it. Scroll through to see the best celebrity highlights from dazzling red carpet walks to candid co-star moments, we've compiled every must-see snap!

 

Festival darling Emma Stone swapped the sunshine of La La land for the equally sizzling Venice atmosphere to promote her new film The Favourite. The red hot redhead was spotted stepping off a boat and onto the Darsena Excelsior Hotel port on August 29, VIFF's opening day. Ducking under retro sunglasses, the 29-year-old Oscar-winner looked sensational in stripes and a floral-print blouse, which she expertly paired with white shorts. 

 

Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy First Man movie at Venice Film Festival
© GC Images

Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy First Man movie at Venice Film Festival

Emma's former co-star Ryan Gosling had his latest film family in stitches as they stepped off a boat for their First Man press conference on day one of the festival. Looking fresh in a zany print number just like Emma, the Oscar-nominee was joined by his director Damien Chazelle, co-stars Olivia Hamilton, Claire Foy and Jason Clark, and writer Josh Singer on the outing to discuss their upcoming movie, which chronicles astronaut Neil Armstrong in the years prior to his famed Apollo 11 moon-landing in 1969. 

 

Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy First Man movie
© WireImage

Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy First Man movie

The laughter spilled onto the carpet as Ryan seemed to make his leading lady Claire giggle non-stop. Looking suave in a 70s-styled ensemble, the 37-year-old actor appeared happy to be back at the festival, which he previously attended with Damien for their hit film La La Land. The Crown favorite Claire made for a lovely carpet-walker in a monochromatic beaded midi dress.

 

Vanessa Redgrave receives lifetime achievement award at Venice Film Festival
© Getty Images

Vanessa Redgrave receives lifetime achievement award at Venice Film Festival

Vanessa Redgrave was also giddy on the first day, but for a different reason. The Oscar-winner was in attendance to receive a Golden Lion Award, which honors her impressive breadth of work. As the lifetime achiever stepped out for a pre-award photocall, she was filled with emotion. The 81-year-old legend had her husband Franco Nero by her side (although technically he was closer to her hip as he bowed down to her) as she posed for photos.

 

Naomi Wattsa and Christoph Waltz at VIFF
© GC Images

Naomi Wattsa and Christoph Waltz at VIFF

Watts and Waltz! Naomi Watts and Christoph Waltz took the stroll to their first VIFF jury photocall together. They made for a pretty pantsuit pair as they walked, with the 49-year-old actress donning a chic all-white ensemble and the 61-year-old actor in a navy blue suit. Both seemed thrilled to be serving as jurors.

 

Venice Film Festival 2018 jurors
© WireImage

Venice Film Festival 2018 jurors

Naomi and Christoph joined their fellow jurors and jury president Guillermo del Toro on the carpet for photos on what marked the festival's first official day.

 

Pictured from left to right: Christoph Waltz, Taika Waititi, Naomi Watts, Malgorzata Szumowska, Trine Dyrholm, Nicole Garcia, Guillermo del Toro, Sylvia Chang and Paolo Genovese.

 

Georgina Rodriguez style Venice International Film Festival
© GC Images

Georgina Rodriguez style Venice International Film Festival

Georgina Rodriguez turned the dock into her own personal runway as she made a splash on the first day of the fest. Cristiano Ronaldo's 24-year-old love greeted crowds of fans and photographers in a simmering asymmetrical deep blue dress, which she magically paired with silver pumps. Her hair was pulled into a tight side part and her makeup remained neutral.

 

Nicholas Hoult at Venice Film Festival 2018
© GC Images

Nicholas Hoult at Venice Film Festival 2018

Nicholas Hoult proved that he "wheely" likes the Venice International Film Festival on its first day. The 28-year-old actor happily rode around town on a bike sporting an official 75th annual VIFF shirt in black, which he teamed up with: matching sunglasses, pants and sneakers. Way to represent the festival, Nicholas!

 

Jonathan Rhys Meyers at Venice airport ahead of VIFF
© GC Images

Jonathan Rhys Meyers at Venice airport ahead of VIFF

Peace! Jonathan Rhys Meyers was seen touching down at the Venice Airport alongside his family prior to attending the festival. He made for a stylish traveler, wearing a powder blue suit over a simple white tee. The 41-year-old Irish actor also opted for a sleek pair of tan dress shoes and a matching leather bag.

 

Izabel Goulart arrives at the Venice Film Festival 2018
© GC Images

Izabel Goulart arrives at the Venice Film Festival 2018

What an entrance! Izabel Goulart chose a unique way to use a water tax while arriving to the Hotel Excelsior ahead of the film festival on August 28. The Brazilian model took to Instagram to express her joy about being back at the event, saying: "Ciao Venezia... Excited to be back for the 75th Venice Film Festival."

 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries