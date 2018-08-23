View Galleries
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin welcome baby boy, see Alec's hilarious reaction
The Baldwinitos have added another member! Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their latest addition, a boy on Thursday, May 17. "He’s here! He’s...
Eva Longoria shows her maternal side as she calms a crying baby Santiago
Eva Longoria showed that she has that special mothers' touch as she soothed her son Santiago Enrique when he began to cry during our exclusive...
Jessie James Decker, Chrissy Teigen and more celebrity moms who breastfeed on Instagram
Eva Longoria Bastón at home with baby Santiago Enrique
Under a shining sun, just two and a half weeks after giving birth, in-demand actress, businesswoman and philanthropist Eva Longoria opened the doors...
Hilaria Baldwin shares hilarious family photo from Santa visit
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s holidays are off to a funny start. The wellness expert took to her Instagram on Thursday, December 14, to share a...