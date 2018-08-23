View 10 pics | Back to story

Baldwinitos double baptism: All the pics from Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s boys big day

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin baptism
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin baptism

It was a special day for the Baldwinitos! On Tuesday, August 21, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's two youngest children, Romeo and Leo were baptized. The adorable (and emotional) moment was documented by the parents to share with their followers. Here is a look at the best pictures from the special day.

 

The gang's all here! The entire clan was present for the baptism of Leonardo and Romeo. In a sweet moment, Alec and Hilaria sat on a pew inside of the church with the boys, and their five-year-old daughter Carmen and three-year-old son Rafael.

 

"We baptized Leonardo and Romeo today...I know...We were a little late with baptizing Leo."

 

Baldwins baptism, Romeo was a pro
Baldwins baptism, Romeo was a pro

When it came time to have his moment in the water, the tiniest Baldwinito was a pro. "Romeo didn't flinch."

 

Hilaria Baldwin shares picture of Romeo
Hilaria Baldwin shares picture of Romeo

Hilaria couldn't resist showing an adorable photo of her baby boy after the ceremony. "And Romeo was like."

 

Leo Baldwin crying at the baptism
Leo Baldwin crying at the baptism

Unlike his brother, 23-month-old Leo was not happy with his time in the water. Hilaria captioned the picture of her frustrated little boy, "Leo flinched a lot, he's my sensitive baby."

 

Leo Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin baptism
Leo Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin baptism

All was well with Leo when he got a chance to spend time in his mama’s arms. “But he was okay with some kisses,” the 34-year-old yogi captioned the sweet photo.

 

Baldwins baptism
Baldwins baptism

Leo was all smiles as he hammed it up for the camera with his parents.

 

Romeo Baldwin baptism
Romeo Baldwin baptism

Hilaria proudly held up her and Alec's adorable three-month-old. It was a royal baby baptism, but their youngest son Romeo was dressed for the occasion in a traditional gown. 

 

Alec Baldwin picture of Leo
Alec Baldwin picture of Leo

After playtime, came downtime. Alec had some fun with the caption of his son taking a rest. “A sneak peek at the cover of Leo’s debut album, On a Red Rug in a White Suit.”

 

Hilaria Baldwin picture of Rafael
Hilaria Baldwin picture of Rafael

The day may not have been about him, but Hilaria took a moment to show off her and Alec's oldest son's style.

 

Rafael was dressed to impress in a blue jacket and white pants combo as she posed for the camera.

 

Alec Baldwin picture of Leo
Alec Baldwin picture of Leo

Leo couldn’t have been happier to be out of the water and on land. After the ceremony, Alec took to his Instagram to share a picture of his son in rare form. “This kid is…he is…he is unbelievably alive.”

 

