MTV VMAs 2018: The couples who made their debut and showed off their love on the carpet

Every must-see viral moment from the MTV 2018 VMAs
Every must-see viral moment from the MTV 2018 VMAs
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Music and romance! These celebrity couples couldn’t walk the VMAs carpet without their best accessory. Here is a look at the stars who made their red carpet debuts, coordinated their style and showed off their love at on the 2018 VMAs Carpet.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

 

 

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

 

 

DJ Khaled, Nicole Tuck and Asahd Khaled
DJ Khaled, Nicole Tuck and Asahd Khaled

 

 

Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran
Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran

 

 

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir 
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir 

 

 

The Miz and Maryse Quellet
The Miz and Maryse Quellet

 

 

Noah Cyrus (L) and Lil Xan
Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan

 

 

Keegan-Michael Key and Elisa Pugliese
Keegan-Michael Key and Elisa Pugliese

 

 

Laura Perlongo and Nev Schulman
Laura Perlongo and Nev Schulman

 

 

