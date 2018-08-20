View 11 pics | Back to story

Every must-see viral moment from the MTV 2018 VMAs
MTV VMAs 2018: Jennifer Lopez gets emotional as she thanks 'twin soul' Alex Rodriguez
MTV VMAs 2018: Jennifer Lopez gets emotional as she thanks 'twin soul' Alex Rodriguez
If any awards show has perfected the viral moment, it's the MTV Video Music Awards. Year after year, the star-studded spectacle is the setting of sizzling instances that spread through our social media feeds like #meltingbutter. And 2018 certainly did not disappoint! We've rounded up the most viral moments from the 2018 VMAs that caught on as fast as the music that was being honored that night. Scroll through to make sure you saw them all!

 

#Fangirl

Camila Cabello was in complete awe over Madonna as she accepted her big award and it was the cutest thing ever. The Havana singer even dedicated her Moon Person to the iconic material girl, literally bowing down to her. 

#GodIsAWoman

On the heels of her big win, Ariana Grande completely slayed her God is a Woman performance. And the star certainly saved the best for last, ending the song by bringing the most important women in her life up on stage with her. She surprised the crowd with her mom, grandma, and aunt, who joined the fifty female dancers she enlisted for her number.

#VideoVanguardAward

While we knew the internet would light up the moment Jennifer Lopez took to the stage to accept the coveted "Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award", it was hard to predict just how fabulous she would be. With almost 20 years in the music business, during which she racked up 23 VMA nominations, the superstar absolutely deserves the honor. It praises not only her status as a video icon, but as "the most powerful entertainer on the planet." Joining the likes of Janet Jackson, Madonna, Beyoncé, Rihanna and more, J.Lo is the seventh woman (and first Latinx artist) to win the title since it was first created in 1984. She gave a heartfelt speech, thanking countless peope who helped her get where she is today, including her family and Alex Rodriguez.

#HighFlyingPerformance

It's no shock that J.Lo makes this list twice. The beyond talented entertainer hit her VMAs performance out of the park (baseball pun intended - wink, wink, A-Rod!). The night's honoree truly took over the telecast, paying homage to some of her greatest music videos from over the years with a dazzling set.

The 49-year-old superstar was met with a long standing ovation for her sparkling time singing and dancing onstage. 

#ClassicNYCMoment

Kick line! While discussing their new film A Simple Favor, Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively were joined by Radio City's most famous residents: the Rockettes! 

#BFFgoals

Proving just how tight their friendship really is, Ariana Grande helped Nicki Minaj avoid a pretty big wardrobe malfunction during the live show. As the rapper made her way up to the stage to accept her award for “Best Hip Hop,” her collaborator Ariana leapt up to lend a hand. The singer grabbed her pal's sheer train, which had become tangled and assisted her in getting onto the stage.

#Roasted!

Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish brought the funny, teaming up to make jokes about attendees like the Jersey Shore cast and Camila Cabello, who Tiffany surely made uncomfortable when she said "Hi, Fifth Harmony".

#OpeningTrick

Fans eagerly awaited the appearance of new mom Cardi B, who was confirmed to take to the Radio City stage at the top of the show. The rapper did not disappoint, stepping into the spotlight as she seemed to be breastfeeding what many thought was her newborn. "I've got a little surprise for you..." she said. In the end, it turned out she was only cradling an MTV Moon Person award under the blanket!

#RomanceOnTheCarpet

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson managed to go viral before the show even officially started! The lovebirds put their affection on display while walking the red carpet, kissing and laughing together. The SNL star was supporting his love as she performed and was nominated for several awards, including "Video of the Year" and "Artist of the Year".

And then there was Jennifer Lopez's highly-anticipated arrival alongside her love Alex Rodriguez. Photos and videos of the happy twosome's sweet entrance were quick to trend.

