MTV Video Music Awards 2018: Five things we can't wait to see

MTV Video Music Awards 2018: Five things we can't wait to see
MTV Video Music Awards 2018: Five things we can't wait to see

Cardi B VMAs

MTV's 2018 Video Music Awards are shaping up to be a show to remember, heading back to Radio City Music Hall in NYC for the first time since the inaugural ceremony in 1984. However, that's certainly not the only reason this glittering television event is set to be special. Between highly-anticipated celebrity appearances, superstar performances and cutthroat categories, you surely won't want to miss music videos' biggest night. So, scroll through to find out five things the "Moon Person" and friends have in store for you that are sure to be the major moments to look out for!

 

1. Cardi B returns to the spotlight after her pregnancy.

First things first, there is no host this year. However, MTV snagged a pretty relevant star to open the show: Cardi B. At the top of the glitzy affair, the new mom, who is nominated for ten awards herself, will make her first official public appearance since giving birth to her daughter less than two months ago. Known for her outspoken and unique nature, fans will be on the edge of their seat to see what the rapper will do!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott VMAs

2. It's Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's big night out.

Cardi B isn't the only new mother stepping out for the VMAs. Kylie Jenner will cheer on her man Travis Scott as he performs a new track with Post Malone. Fans are buzzing about what will be mark their first official couple appearance since May.

Jennifer Lopez VMAs Vanguard Award

3. Jennifer Lopez will take home the night's most prestigious award.

With the support of her love Alex Rodriguez and millions of fans around the world, J.Lo will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. After churning out almost two decades of hits, from Waiting for Tonight to this year’s two-time nominee Dinero, the superstar will be hitting the stage for a sure-to-be epic performance. The thrilling moment will commemorate her first VMA attendance in four years.

MTV Best Latin VMA

4. Can you guess who will snag the Best Latin VMA?

Daddy Yankee, Shakira, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, and Luis Fonsi are going head-to-head in the Best Latin video category. It’s a tight race amongst the stars (and night's honoree), many of whom have collaborated together.

Aretha Franklin VMA tribute 2018

5. A tribute to the legendary Aretha Franklin.

The show's creators have been tirelessly focusing on working in a tribute to the late and great Aretha Franklin, who passed away just four days prior to the show. Surely, they will put together the best type of homage they can - whether it's a star-studded group performance or surprise solo number. Stay tuned!

