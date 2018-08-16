View 6 pics | Back to story

Moving President Obama to tears and making history: Aretha Franklin's most powerful moments

Moving President Obama to tears and making history: Aretha Franklin’s most powerful moments
Moving President Obama to tears and making history: Aretha Franklin’s most powerful moments

'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin, dies at the age of 76
'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin, dies at the age of 76
© Getty Images

Aretha Franklin left a lasting impression on the world with her stellar voice. On August 16, 2018, the Queen of Soul passed away, at her home in Detroit, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Aretha’s decades long career left behind classic hits such as, Respect, Chain of Fools, Natural Woman and more. Aretha’s career also allowed her to share her music during some of the biggest moments in history. Click ahead to see the highlights.

 

Singing for three Presidential Inaugurations 

Aretha took center stage and was part of one of the biggest moments of American history. The songstress braved the cold in Washington, D.C. and performed at the 2009 Presidential Inauguration for America’s first African American President, Barack Obama.

 

Aretha almost brought the president to tears as she performed My Country, 'Tis of Thee on the National Mall. Her first performance at an inauguration was in 1977 for President Jimmy Carter, then for President Bill Clinton in 1993.

 

During an interview in 2015, Barack Obama , who was brought to tears by Aretha in 2015, explained why her voice has been an important factor in our country saying: “American history wells up when Aretha sings."

 

© Getty Images

Receiving the highest American honor 

In 2005, a teary-eye Aretha was granted the highest civilian award in the United States, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The Respect singer stood proudly as President George W. Bush granted her with the award for her role in revolutionizing American Music.

 

“She is among our nation’s greatest musical artist and has capture the hearts of millions of Americas, for her lifetime of achievement and help shaping the nations artistic and cultural heritage.”

 

© Getty Images

Saying goodbye to Martin Luther King Jr. in song

Aretha was one of the faces of the Civil Rights Movement in the 60s. Although she was one of the biggest musicians of the time, she found time to voice her support for the movement and Martin Luther King Jr.

 

After his assassination on April 4,1968, Aretha, whose father was a friend of the late icon, performed Precious Lord during his funeral.

 

“I was a teenage girl then, so naturally I was in awe of Dr. King and listened carefully to every word that he said,” she said about the Civil Rights icon. “At that time, Respect became a civil rights anthem.”

 

© Getty Images

Becoming one of the most familiar faces at the Grammys

On top of selling over 75 million records worldwide, Aretha has also won 18 Grammy Awards. Her first wins came in 1967 for Best Rhythm and Blues Recording and Best Rhythm and Blues Solo Vocal Performance, Female for Respect.

 

The late musician has tied with her goddaughter Whitney Houston, with having the second most Grammy performances by a female artist.

 

© Getty Images

Making history at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

In 1987, Aretha had done what no woman had before, became the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Although she was absent during the moment, her longtime friend and manager Clive Davis read her speech during the ceremony.

 

“To be the first woman inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a historical moment and indeed a milestone in my career.”

 

Aretha Franklin final performance

Bringing Elton John to tears with her final performance 

After dealing with ailing health, in 2017 Aretha announced that she would retire from performing. In November of the same year, Aretha took the stage at the Elton John AIDs Foundation benefit in New York City and performed a nine song set.

 

After her death, Elton told a story sitting in the audience and watching her final public performance. "I was fortunate enough to spend time with her and witness her last performance – a benefit for the Elton John AIDS Foundation at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York,"  he said. 

 

"She was obviously unwell, and I wasn’t sure she could perform. But Aretha did and she raised the roof.  She sang and played magnificently, and we all wept." 

 

