Inside UNICEF's glam summer gala: Ricky Martin, Sofia Carson and more party in Italy for the kids

Inside UNICEF's glam summer gala: Ricky Martin, Sofia Carson and more party in Italy for the kids
Inside UNICEF's glam summer gala: Ricky Martin, Sofia Carson and more party in Italy for the kids

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef at UNICEF
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef at UNICEF

Stepping out for a good cause! Celebrities like Ricky Martin, Rita Ora, Sofia Carson and more united in Porto Cervo, Italy on Friday, August 10 for the UNICEF Summer Gala at the sprawling Villa Violina. Looking stylish as always, the stars called on their various talents to raise both funds and awareness for children at the season's inaugural event, which was presented by LuisaViaRoma. From the glitzy carpet to killer live performances, scroll through our gallery of highlights to see all the best style and moments from the big evening in the tiny coastal town. 

Ricky Martin rocked the house late night at the UNICEF Summer Gala on Friday, August 10. Joined by his love Jwan Yosef, the American Crime Story star looked suave in a grey-blue suit and yellow floral-print shirt. Taking to Instagram to share his look later, he called the party "amazing."

Golden Girl! Michelle Rodriguez opted for a sensational satin gown, paired with matching metallic heels. 

Sheer madness! Emily Ratajkowski looked gorgeous in a black sheer lace number, letting her coffee-colored locks blow in the wind as she posed for photos. 

Waltzing down the carpet in a sultry Jessica Choay Spring 2018 ensemble, Nicole Scherzinger made an eyecatching entrance into the gala. "I love Italy - I'm obsessed," she said while waking into the event.

Another lady in red! Dripping in head-to-toe Giambattista Valli, Sofia Carson was a summer stunner on the UNICEF carpet ahead of her onstage performance.

Rita Ora also performed during the evening and made sure to bring her fashion A-game while doing so. The singer first shone bright on the beige carpet in a multi-colored Ralph & Russo gown.

Rita Ora at UNICEF in Alberta Ferretti

Rita Ora at UNICEF in Alberta Ferretti

Quick change! For her set at the outing, the 27-year-old donned a sparkling limited edition ensemble by designer Alberta Ferretti. 

 

Rita Ora and her mom Vera at UNICEF ball

Rita Ora and her mom Vera at UNICEF ball

Mama Ora in the house! Rita had her mom Vera by her side for the wortwhile evening.

 

Model Shanina Shaik was almost twinning with Rita in a white and frilly Jonathan Simkhai design.

 

Heidi put on a dazzling Azzaro Couture gown and stepped out with her musician man Tom Kaulitz for the event.

While walking into the outdoor bash, the America's Got Talent judge got a sweet kiss from her date.

 

Sofia Carson changed into a stunning glittered-black and backless gown for her beautiful moment on stage.

Heidi and Emily joked around backstage during the glittering affair.

Livin' la Vida Loca! To the crowds delight, Ricky busted out some of his old hits during his stellar performance.

 

