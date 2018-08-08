View 6 pics | Back to story

Getting to know Meghan Markle's BFF Priyanka Chopra

Getting to know Meghan Markle's BFF Priyanka Chopra
Getting to know Meghan Markle's BFF Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle

Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle

Priyanka Chopra has made a name for herself in Hollywood and beyond. The former Quantico star has had a big year, watching her best friend Meghan Markle tie the knot, and finding a true love of her own.

 

The 36-year-old Indian actress made the smooth transition from the Miss World to one of the world’s biggest actresses. Although her hit series ended this year, Priynaka has embraced the next chapter of her life. On top of her success, Priyanka manages to stay fit, work hard and care for her special little girl. Scroll through to get to know the actress. 

 

Meghan Markle’s best girl pal

Priyanka and Meghan’s friendship began a few years ago when they met at the Elle Women in Television event. Before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan appeared on Priyanka’s social media and vice versa. Earlier this year, Priyanka honored her royal friend with sweet words inside of the Time 100 issue.

 

“Somewhere among biryani, poutine and endless conversations, I realized just how deeply Meghan Markle cares for the world,” she wrote. “With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place.”

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas’ leading lady

Another important person in Priyanka’s life is her fiancé Nick Jonas. The actress and the Anywhere singer got engaged after two months of dating. According to People, the 25-year-old Jealous singer and the star made it official on her 36th birthday, during a visit to London.

 

 Nick, 25, and Priyanka, 36, first sparked romance rumors in 2017, when they attended the Met Gala together. As of May 2018, things began to heat up for the couple, when they were seen enjoying time in Los Angeles, New Jersey, New York and India – where the singer met the actress’ family.

 

 

Priyanka Chopra Isn't it Romantic
Priyanka Chopra Isn't it Romantic

Her next role involves dancing!

The 36-year-old’s next feature film is set to be the romantic comedy, Isn’t it Romantic. During the film’s production, Priyanka was seen hitting the streets of New York with co-stars Adam Devine Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson. From the looks of some of the pictures – Priyanka and her castmates are set to bust a move.

 

Priyanka Chopra and Diana

Priyanka Chopra and Diana

She’s a puppy mother

While she doesn’t have any children of her own, Priyanka has a special little girl in her life. Just like her pal Meghan, Priyanka has a soft spot in her heart for her pup. The actress shares some of her best moments with her tiny dog Diana, from car rides, to cuddles, even in the glam chair.

 

Priyanka Chopra hitting the gym

Priyanka Chopra hitting the gym

Serious about her fitness

Priyanka recently shared a picture of her getting in the gym. The end of her ABC series didn’t mean that the workouts slowed down. Priyanka’s “training day” selfie featured her surrounded by weights and ready to break a sweat.

 

Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Willing to give back

After serving as the National Goodwill Ambassador to India for ten years, Priyanka was named a global Goodwill Ambassador for the organization. The star uses her reach to protect children’s rights and promote education for girls in India. She also does work through her namesake foundation.

 

