Eva Longoria's baby Santiago Enrique Bastón's cutest Instagram moments

...
Baby Bastón is on Instagram! Well, sort of... Eva Longoria gave birth to her and Jose Bastón's first child, a boy named Santiago Enrique Bastón, on June 19. With his famous momma being somewhat of an Instagram junkie, it quickly became clear that the bundle of joy would be making cameos on her popular social media account. From his adorable world debut to the sweet mommy-son selfies that followed, scroll through to see all of Santiago's cutest Insagram moments!

 

Fans may have missed Santaigo's latest appearance on Instagram, as it was in a "story post". While on a group summer vacation, Eva's close friend Claudia Zapata described the cutie pie as the best part of their boat trip. "So in love with our beautiful, perfect nephew!" she wrote over a snap of his little legs.

 

Photo: Instagram/@cookwithclaudia

Once again, Eva graced us with a first look at her adorable son. Sharing the magazine cover on Instagram, she wrote: "Here he is! Santiago Enrique Baston is waving hello at the whole world! Couldn’t wait to share this picture with y’all! Thanks to @usahola and @bernardodoral for capturing these beautiful moments with my newborn son! 👶🏻 #BabyBaston #HOLAUSA"

In a funny post by his mom, Santiago appeared rather sleepy - it's a lot of work to enter the world! "Hey @chrissyteigen is this the official hairstyle of breast feeding?" Eva candidly wrote in the caption. "I feel like I’m always in a messy top bun! Too hard to do anything else! #MomProblems #BabyBaston 👶🏻"

 

Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

All snuggled up! Eva shared her son's cuddly side with the world with this endearing post. "Morning cuddles with this angel are the best! 👶🏻 #HappyFriday," she wrote

 

Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

Santiago's lovable little feet first appeared on Instagram just six days after he was born, as his mom thanked the people that helped bring him into the world. "Starting off my Monday full of gratitude for this little blessing of a human!" Eva wrote. "Pepe and I want to thank all the nurses at @cedarssinai who took such great care of my baby and I. You are all angels, sharing your knowledge and experience to make sure new moms feel good about going home and caring for this fragile life of a newborn. I love this picture as a reminder that no matter how big you grow Santiago, you will always be my baby! #BabyBaston"

 

Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

And the award for cutest World Cup fan goes to... The tiny tot helped his family cheer on Mexico in the tournament, rocking his own custom jersey. "Look who’s ready for #Mexico game! #WorldCup," Eva wrote along with this sweet photo of her husband holding their newborn

 

Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

¡Hola! We were honored to have Eva choose us to help introduce her first baby. Simultaneously, she made this photo his Instagram debut on June 21. Along with it, she wrote from the heart:

 

"Hello world! I introduce to you Santiago Enrique Bastón. Thank you everyone for showering my baby boy with all your warm wishes! Special thanks to @usahola. In light of my son’s birth I wanted to bring focus on the families that have been separated at the border. Having my son next to me, I cannot imagine him being taken from my arms. Families belong together which is why we must do what we can to reunite them. That’s why I am supporting @raicestexas and @aclu_nationwide to help fund legal services for separated families #KeepFamiliesTogether".

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

