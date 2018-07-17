Watch 10 pics | Back to story

Cher and Meryl Streep are simply put, goals: All the photos from the London Mamma Mia 2 premiere

...
Cher and Meryl Streep are simply put, goals: All the photos from the London Mamma Mia 2 premiere
You're reading

Cher and Meryl Streep are simply put, goals: All the photos from the London Mamma Mia 2 premiere

1/10
Madonna takes a special trip with all six of her kids to Malawi
Next

Madonna takes a special trip with all six of her kids to Malawi
Cher, Meryl Streep Mamma Mia 2
© Getty Images

Cher, Meryl Streep Mamma Mia 2

The stars had the time of their lives during the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again premiere in London on July 16. All eyes were on the the film's stars, but it was BFFs (and on-screen mother-daughter duo) Cher and Meryl Streep who sealed the celebration with a kiss.

Scroll below to see more of the best moments from the blue carpet.

 

The dynamic duo! Cher and Meryl Streep had all eyes on them as they put their friendship on display. The pair looked radiant in front of the cameras.

 

Lilly James Mamma Mia 2
© Getty Images

Lilly James Mamma Mia 2

How could Lily James resist a moment  to dance in her stunning ice blue Oscar de la Renta gown.

 

Amanda Seyfried, Thomas Sadoski Mama Mia 2
© Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried, Thomas Sadoski Mama Mia 2

Amanda Seyfried was a true dancing queen as she posed on the carpet with her husband Thomas Sadoski.

 

Pierce Brosnan Mamma Mia 2
© Getty Images

Pierce Brosnan Mamma Mia 2

Seeing double! Pierce Brosnan posed with an excited fan who presented him with a handsome piece of art.

 

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Mamma Mia 2
© Getty Images

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Mamma Mia 2

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson made it a date night in London. The pair were the perfect couple on the carpet.

 

Colin Firth Mamma Mia 2
© Getty Images

Colin Firth Mamma Mia 2

Colin Firth was dapper in a black suit during the occasion.

 

Jessica Wynn Mamma Mia 2
© Getty Images

Jessica Wynn Mamma Mia 2

Jessica Keenan Wynn stunned in a beaded bustier gown by Cristina Ottaviano. 

 

Dominic Cooper Mamma Mia 2
© Getty Images

Dominic Cooper Mamma Mia 2

Dominic Cooper was a vision in blue during the premiere.

 

Jeremy Irvine Mamma Mia 2
© Getty Images

Jeremy Irvine Mamma Mia 2

Jeremy Irvine looked like a true gent on the carpet.

 

ABBA Mamma Mia 2
© Getty Images

ABBA Mamma Mia 2

Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus of ABBA brought the music to the premiere. 

 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries