-
Melania Trump finds ally in Chelsea Clinton in fight against childhood bullying
From one child of a president to another. Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton defended President Donald and First Lady Melania Trump’s son Barron...
-
Ivana Trump opens up about relationship with Melania Trump
President Donald Trump’s first wife Ivana Trump gave an insight into her relationship with First Lady Melania Trump while promoting her new memoir...
-
Barron Trump joins mom Melania, Donald Jr., Vanessa, more Trump family members at Easter Egg Roll
The 140th White House Easter Egg Roll was a Trump family affair! First Lady Melania Trump hosted the tradition for the second time on Monday, April 2....
-
Style twins! Queen Letizia wears a dress once worn by Melania Trump to their first meeting
Fashion and foreign relations collided at the White House on Tuesday. King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain capped off their whirlwind trip the...
-
Barron Trump to attend private school in Maryland this fall
From the Upper West Side to Maryland — President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s son, Barron, will be attending St. Andrew's...