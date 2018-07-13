Watch 14 pics | Back to story

date 2018-07-13

Donald Trump and Theresa May's viral moment, plus more from the President and Melania's UK visit

Donald Trump and Theresa May's viral moment, plus more from the President and Melania's UK visit
Meanwhile the Prime Minister's husband Philip May lent Melania a helping hand as she navigated the steps with her long chiffon gown.

Donald Trump, Theresa May

Donald Trump, Theresa May

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump embarked on their first official visit to the United Kingdom on July 12. The trip followed the couple’s trip to Belgium for the NATO summit. Click through for the best photos from the American pair’s visit to Queen Elizabeth’s stopping grounds…

 

President Donald Trump showed off his chivalrous side on Thursday (July 12) evening with Theresa May. In a photo that has since gone viral, the dad-of-five helped the British Prime Minister walk up the stairs of Blenheim Palace ahead of their dinner.

 

Photo: WILL OLIVER/AFP/Getty Images

Melania Trup and Philip May
© Getty Images

Melania Trup and Philip May

Meanwhile the Prime Minister's husband Philip May lent Melania a helping hand as she navigated the steps with her long chiffon gown.

 

Donald Trump, Theresa May
© Getty Images

Donald Trump, Theresa May

Theresa warmly greeted her guest with a handshake. The leaders appeared to be in great spirits.

 

Donald Trump, Theresa May
© Getty Images

Donald Trump, Theresa May

The two couples watched a military band perform outside of Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, England.

 

Melania and Donald Trump
© Getty Images

Melania and Donald Trump

Blenheim Palace is the birthplace of the great wartime British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, whom President Trump admires. Theresa hosted dinner for the American president and first lady as well as business leaders at the palace. "Wonderful dinner at Blenheim Palace last night with Mr. Philip May & @theresa_may. Thank you for your gracious hospitality - @potus and I enjoyed the evening very much," Barron Trump's mother later tweeted.

 

Melania Trump yellow J Mendel gown
© Getty Images

Melania Trump yellow J Mendel gown

Melania was the belle of the ball, stunning in a sweeping yellow J. Mendel gown for the dinner on July 12.

 

Melania Trump in London
© Getty Images

Melania Trump in London

The first lady made a posh arrival to the UK on July 12 wearing a dress by one of royal family member Meghan Markle’s friends, Roland Mouret.

 

Melania Trump bowls
© Getty Images

Melania Trump bowls

On the second day of her visit to the UK (July 13), the mom-of-one, dressed in Victoria Beckham, showed off her sporty side in stilettos playing a “game of bowls” with British military veterans known as Chelsea Pensioners at the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

 

Melania Trump bowls
© Getty Images

Melania Trump bowls

Oops! The first lady made a silly face during the game.

 

Melania Trump high fives
© Getty Images

Melania Trump high fives

High fives all around! Melania shared a sweet moment with a British military veteran during the outing. The Chelsea Pensioners are British Army personnel who are cared for at the service’s retirement home at the Royal Hospital in London.

 

Melania Trump London
© Getty Images

Melania Trump London

The first lady helped children make poppies while at the hospital in London.

 

Theresa May and Donald Trump
© Getty Images

Theresa May and Donald Trump

While Theresa May’s husband hosted Melania at the hospital, the British Prime Minister welcomed President Trump to Chequers in Aylesbury, England for a bi-lateral meeting.

 

President Trump Wintson Churchill

President Trump Wintson Churchill

The president sat down in Winston Churchill’s chair as a guest of Prime Minister May at Chequers.

 

Photo: Sarah Sanders

Trumps, Queen Elizabeth
© Getty Images

Trumps, Queen Elizabeth

The Trumps met Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle on July 13 following their busy morning of outings and meetings. Her Majesty smiled brightly as she shook hands with the American president. Melania looked elegant in a Dior skirt suit.

 

