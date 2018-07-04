Watch 10 pics | Back to story

Celebrity highlights: All the latest photos from July 2018

Saint West is an angel to his baby sister: Watch what he did to Chicago
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin NYC date night
Candid camera! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around — the biggest names in Hollywood always carry on looking exceptionally good. Check out the best celebrity photos of the month from your favorite stars.

 

Justin Bieber and his girlfriend Hailey Baldwin were spotted enjoying a steamy sushi date at Nobu in the SoHo neighborhood of NYC on July 5. The on-again off-again couple held hands as they left Robert De Niro's famous restaurant, taking time to wave to fans before hopping into their idling car.  Justin looked comfy in an all-black casual ensemble while Hailey was a bit more dressed up in a Versace two piece suit.

 

Rita Ora maintained a cool appearance while strutting backstage alongside her family and her friend Kate Moss at the 2018 House Festival held at Kenwood House on Thursday, July 5 in London.

 

The 27-year-old singer performed some of her songs like Girls, Anywhere, and Your Song for festival-goers. “Soho house festival today in London. Thank you @sohohouse and Nick Jones and @queenofsoho and the whole team for always being so incredible!,” Rita wrote on her Instagram. “I love you guys! And also everyone who literally raged out with me in the sunshine!! Thanks London! You rock!”

 

Photo: Instagram/@ritaora

Kitty Spencer and her friend Emma Thynn, Viscountess Weymouth looked stunning at the dreamy Dolce & Gabbana Loves Como event in Como, Italy. Princess Diana's niece turned heads in a unique ensemble by the designer. 

Photo: Instagram/@kitty.spencer

Gwyneth Paltrow and her company goop teamed up with Cointreau, the original crystal-clear orange liqueur, to kick off summer and celebrate the 70th anniversary of The Original Margarita at a summer soirée in the Hamptons this week. Seen here: the star shared a toast with chef and artist Camille Becerra.

 

Photo: Sarah Elliott

Jumpin' for joy! The Dominican American National Foundation (DANF) celebrated its first-ever "Dominican Heritage Night" at Dodger Stadium focusing on Dominican culture for one historical summer celebration in L.A. with over 800 Dominican fans in the stands. DANF Privilege Blue Flame Awards were presented to actress and TV personality Julissa Bermudez, among others, for her continued support of the Dominican American community throughout Los Angeles area and the Dominican Republic.

 

Photo: Courtesy of the L.A. Dodgers

© GC Images

Priyanka Chopra certainly put the white in red, white and blue during the holiday week. The star was spotted stylishly stepping out in Tribeca on July 5 in New York City. 

 

© Getty Images

Margot Robbie looked lovely in lace as she posed with Max Irons and Simon Pegg at the UK special screening of their movie Terminal at Prince Charles Cinema on July 5 in London. 

 

© Getty Images

Vanessa Paradis, Penelope Cruz, Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh had the best seats (and smiles) in the house during the Chanel Haute Couture show. 

 

Summer fun! Sofia Vergara went for a horse ride in the sunshine, looking stable-chic in jeans and white top.

 

Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara

© Getty Images

Pink was her usual acrobatic self while performing at Perth Arena on July 3 in Perth, Australia. 

 

