Rita Ora maintained a cool appearance while strutting backstage alongside her family and her friend Kate Moss at the 2018 House Festival held at Kenwood House on Thursday, July 5 in London.
The 27-year-old singer performed some of her songs like Girls, Anywhere, and Your Song for festival-goers. “Soho house festival today in London. Thank you @sohohouse and Nick Jones and @queenofsoho and the whole team for always being so incredible!,” Rita wrote on her Instagram. “I love you guys! And also everyone who literally raged out with me in the sunshine!! Thanks London! You rock!”
Photo: Instagram/@ritaora