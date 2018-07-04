Party like it's 1776! Just like that the Fourth of July burst onto the scene, putting all your favorite stars into full-on Independence Day mode. From hitting the beach in red, white and blue to barbequing with family and friends, see all the best photos from Jessica Alba, Mario Lopez and more celebrating the America's indepedence.
Jessica Alba's Fourth of July consisted of a work out to shed her last 15 lbs from her third pregnancy and a cold frozen drink. The now mom-of-three posted the selfie and captioned the boomerang: "#vacaymode #happy4th"
Photo: Instagram/@jessicaalba
Prince Albert's daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, who is American, posted a poignant message to celebrate the US' birthday. The aspiring singer, who was born in California, wrote: "July 4th in America is a holiday where we usually celebrate the Independence and Freedom Of the USA. On this day, July 4, 2018 I can’t help but reflect and want a more evolved , inclusive, transformed and truly united America the BRAVE!" The actress, who shared an image from her weekend getaway to Atlantic City, New Jersey from the Hard Rock Hotel Casino, continued: "I have hope, I want positive change and for all to take action!!! United we can and united we will stand!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸let’s stop going round and round and move forward. 🇺🇸."
Photo: Instagram/@jazmingrimaldi
Cheers to America! Andi Dorfman showed off her toned legs in cut-off shorts, a USA sweatshirt and killer views as she celebrated from Lake Tahoe.
Photo: Instagram/@andidorfman
Mario Lopez had quite the entourage celebrating. The Extra host along with his kids Gia and Dominic shared matching smiles with wife Courtney as he wrote on Instagram: "Happy 242nd Birthday USA!! #4thOfJuly #America #LopezFamBam"
Photo: Instagram/@mariolopezextra
Debra Messing and a girlfriend wore matching dresses for their day of fun. The Will & Grace star enjoyed the parade in Nantucket in her red, white and blue.
Photo: Instagram/@therealdebramessing
Elizabeth Banks didn't let her being out of the country stop her from celebrating. "#Germany on #july4th is a bit of a bummer. But we are going to sit outside and eat BBQ for dinner. Happy Independence Day to all."
Photo: Instagram/@elizabethbanks
Fourth of July parties need extra festive treats. Sarah Michelle Gellar shared her multi-layered cake and wrote the caption: "Gonna party like its Brexit 1776!! #fourthofjuly"
Photo: Instagram/@sarahmgellar
Sarah Ferguson had a sweet message from across the pond on the Fourth of July. "Happy 4th July and so much thankfulness for your generous hearts," she wrote. "I love the USA 🇺🇸#4thjuly #happyindependenceday #america #usa"
Photo: Instagram/@sarahferguson15
Lily Collins' glam was feeling patriotic. The British-American actress wrote on Instagram: "Rockabilly Lily bringing the festivities to Europe. Happy 4th of July!..."
Photo: Instagram/@lilyjcollins
Diplo and Steve Aoki took in a morning hike to kick start their July 4th festivities in L.A.
Photo: Instagram/@diplo