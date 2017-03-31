Celebrities at Disney: Stars who love visiting the 'happiest place on earth'

READ MORE +

It looks like Becky G can’t get enough of Mickey Mouse! The Mexican-American singer received a big kiss from the iconic character during her first trip to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom on November 14.

Becky recalled her trip on Instagram writing, "Magical. That's the word. Since I was a little girl one of my biggest dreams was to visit Walt Disney World to see what Walt Disney's vision had become. Growing up in California visiting Disneyland was always so special for me. As a family we would save up for all 6 of us to go once a year. From the moment the park opened to the moment it closed, I was there. It was a place that took me out of my reality and made me feel special. Visiting @waltdisneyworld yesterday for the first time made me feel like that little girl again. I left beyond inspired. So many different worlds that took me somewhere. Places that felt new, like "Pandora" the land of the Avatars or places that felt so familiar, like visiting Peter Pan & Dumbo in Fantasyland... There was something for everyone. Combining new advanced technology with the true essence of Disney Magic. I was glued to my tour guide Mariana, asking millions of questions, with a skip in my step. It was The best day of my life. Now I will say, this was a dream half way come true. I say that because the love for Disney wasn't just in me, but in my family. Because my Mom, Dad, brothers and sister weren't there to experience it with me. I will promise you guys that we will be back and WE WILL experience Disney World together. ❤️."

Photo: Matt Stroshane / Walt Disney World Resort