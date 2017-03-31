Celebrities at Disney: Stars who love visiting the 'happiest place on earth'

These Hollywood stars prove that you’re never too old for Disney! From John Stamos to Jessica Alba’s brood, these celebrities enjoy visiting Disney’s iconic theme parks in Anaheim, California and Orlando, Florida, plus it’s an opportunity to snag a photo with another famous face — Mickey Mouse! Click through for a look at some of our favorite Disney-loving celebrities.
Gloria and Emilio Estefan treated their grandson Sasha to a magical day at the new Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The trio met up with Woody while previewing the now-open section of the park.
The happy group whooshed along the family-friendly roller coaster Slinky Dog Dash!
Alright, alright alright! Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves enjoyed a family trip to Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park ahead of the holidays on December 18. The Hollywood stars and two of their three children, Levi and Vida, posed with Mickey Mouse, who was dressed as Santa Claus, and nutcrackers in front of Cinderella's Castle.
It looks like Becky G can’t get enough of Mickey Mouse! The Mexican-American singer received a big kiss from the iconic character during her first trip to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom on November 14.
Becky recalled her trip on Instagram writing, "Magical. That's the word. Since I was a little girl one of my biggest dreams was to visit Walt Disney World to see what Walt Disney's vision had become. Growing up in California visiting Disneyland was always so special for me. As a family we would save up for all 6 of us to go once a year. From the moment the park opened to the moment it closed, I was there. It was a place that took me out of my reality and made me feel special. Visiting @waltdisneyworld yesterday for the first time made me feel like that little girl again. I left beyond inspired. So many different worlds that took me somewhere. Places that felt new, like "Pandora" the land of the Avatars or places that felt so familiar, like visiting Peter Pan & Dumbo in Fantasyland... There was something for everyone. Combining new advanced technology with the true essence of Disney Magic. I was glued to my tour guide Mariana, asking millions of questions, with a skip in my step. It was The best day of my life. Now I will say, this was a dream half way come true. I say that because the love for Disney wasn't just in me, but in my family. Because my Mom, Dad, brothers and sister weren't there to experience it with me. I will promise you guys that we will be back and WE WILL experience Disney World together. ❤️."
During their October outing, Ciara and Janet Jackson were also joined by James Collins, Holly Cooper and their daughter Mimi. The group of seven couldn't resist posing with Mickey Mouse for one last stop during their day at Disneyland.
The five Mouseketeers! Jessica Alba and Cash Warren enjoyed a magical family outing to Disney California Adventure Park with their two daughters, Honor and Haven, and Mickey Mouse.
Three is never a crowd with Mickey Mouse! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were joined by the famous Disney star at Sleeping Beauty's Winter Castle in Disneyland.
Brooklyn Beckham proved to be the ultimate ladies man while visiting Disneyland – he couldn't resist posing for a picture with Elsa and Anna.
In October 2016, singer and devoted mom Celine Dion took her sons – René-Charles, and twins Eddy and Nelson – to Disneyland in celebration of Eddy and Nelson's 6th birthday, their first without their late father René Angelil.
Just plain goofy! Downton Abbey stars Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael reunited in Disneyland visiting the Anaheim theme park for the first time together.
Hilary Duff enjoyed an outing to Disneyland with her son Luca. Attached to the sweet mother-son snap, the Younger star penned, "Happiest happiest happiest happiest happiest happiest happiest happiest place on earth! We love you @disneyland."
Hilary and her son were joined by two pals, including Sharon Osbourne's granddaughter Pearl. The trio came together for a group photo at Disneyland, which Luca's mom captioned, "Stormed the place today #disneyland crazy nutterbutters."
John Legend helped Disneyland Paris celebrate its 25th anniversary by performing his rendition of Beauty and the Beast. John also shared with the crowd, "We’ve been to the ones in California and Florida, but this is the first time here in Paris performing Beauty and the Beast live for the first time. It was a good night."
John, who returned from a getaway with wife Chrissy Teigen and their daughter Luna in Morocco, added, “Disney has meant a lot to me since when I was a kid, so performing to the kids and grown-ups alike to celebrate the anniversary at Disneyland Paris - my first visit here - was pretty magical."
John Stamos showed his 'Ariel,' girlfriend Caitlin McHugh around Disney World. The Fuller House star captioned the sweet photo, "I'll be Prince Eric to your Ariel any ol' time."
Talk about a royal squad! Julianne Hough channeled her inner princess during a visit to Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom park. "Dream come true to be surrounded by all my favorite princesses! #Tiana #Rapunzel #Ariel #Cinderella #Jasmine #Belle," she captioned the fun photo.
Kelly managed to survive the fun-filled family trip with a little help! She wrote, "First of all @WaltDisneyWorld IS the most magical place on [earth emoji] Secondly, couldn't have survived without caffeinated pixie dust."
In November 2016, Kelly Clarkson took her daughter River Rose to Disney World for her stepson Seth's tenth birthday. By the looks of it, the singer's little girl had the time of her life dressing up as Cinderella or "Rella." Sharing photos from their trip, Grammy winner Kelly noted, '[River] met Snow White and LOVED IT!!' adding, "Then Tinker Bell was amazing!!"
Kourtney Kardashian effortlessly coordinated her Mickey Mouse bag with the main man himself, proving that Disney and fashion go hand in hand.
Will the real Tinkerbell please stand up? Lily Aldridge posted a photo of her daughter Dixie dressed at the Pixie Hollow fairy in Magic Kingdom writing, 'Can you spot the REAL Tinkerbell?'
Mandy Moore and Rapunzel gave us major hair envy during the Tangled Before Ever After star's visit to Disney World.
Michelle Trachtenberg, who is a Disney regular, celebrated pal Lydia Hearst's birthday at the theme park.
Don't tell Keith! Oscar nominee Nicole Kidman placed a sweet smooch on Mickey Mouse during her "magical family weekend" at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park.
This adorable trio sure loves Disney! North West, Penelope Disick and BFF Ryan wear their princess gowns better than the rest of us. (If only they came in adult sizes!).
Reese Witherspoon and Mickey Mouse got cozy at the opening of Planet Hollywood Disney Springs.
Just plain goofy! Ricky Martin got silly with his twins Matteo and Valentino, along with fiancé Jwan Yosef during a family visit to Disneyland.
It was a also a storybook family affair for Ashlee Simpson! The singer took her son Bronx, husband Evan Ross and their daughter Jagger to Disneyland. Sharing a photo from the outing she wrote, "@Disneyland love love love this place. Magical."
Welcome to the dark side! Tom Hardy was joined by Mickey Mouse for the opening of Disneyland Paris' #Season of the Force.
