Nothing raises awareness of pressing issues quite like celebrities taking charge. And on Saturday, June 30, stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Chrissy Teigen did just that, answering the national Families Belong Together day of action call to protest against immigration policies. As separation of families sparked outrage throughout the nation, over 710 events sprung up around the United States to demand change. From the anchor march in Washington D.C. to other satellite events across the country, check out all the best photos of celebs wearing white in unity and fighting for what they believe in.

Power trio America Ferrera, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alicia Keys were among the celebrities and activists gathered to lend their voice to the movement. Alicia had her son Egypt (right) on hand for the powerful day. "America & Alicia & Egypt," Lin wrote on Twitter along with this pic.

Photo: Twitter/@lin_manuel