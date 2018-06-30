Nothing raises awareness of pressing issues quite like celebrities taking charge. And on Saturday, June 30, stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Chrissy Teigen did just that, answering the national Families Belong Together day of action call to protest against immigration policies. As separation of families sparked outrage throughout the nation, over 710 events sprung up around the United States to demand change. From the anchor march in Washington D.C. to other satellite events across the country, check out all the best photos of celebs wearing white in unity and fighting for what they believe in.
Power trio America Ferrera, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alicia Keys were among the celebrities and activists gathered to lend their voice to the movement. Alicia had her son Egypt (right) on hand for the powerful day. "America & Alicia & Egypt," Lin wrote on Twitter along with this pic.
Photo: Twitter/@lin_manuel
Chrissy Teigen made CNN for a part of her rousing speech at the march. She shared a photo from the moment, writing: "baby’s first rally." And she literally meant BABY's first.
The Lip Sync Battle host took the stage with baby Miles strapped to her chest. She highlighted "the simple message of keeping families together.
Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen
Orange Is The New Black and Jane the Virgin star Diane Guerrero joined the over 30,000 people at the Families Belong Together Rally in front of the White House. The star gave a moving speech about what it is like to experience family separation policies firsthand. When she was just 14, her parents and brother, who had come to the United States from Colombia and tried for years to attain a path to citizenship, were deported. Since the talent was born in the United States, she was left behind and had to depend on other families to take care of her.
Along with this photo, the star wrote on Instagram: "Such an honor to be with you here today @monicaramirezdc #familesbelongtogether #abolishice #endfamilyseparation"
Photo: Instagram/@dianeguerrero
Kerry Washington, Alysia Reiner, Amy Schumer and Padma Lakshmi stepped out for the march in NYC. The foursome made sure to wear white as a symbol of unity.
Photo: Instagram/@amyschumer
America and Alicia! The beauties shared snippets from their trip to the meaningful march on their respective Instagram stories.
Photo: Instagram/@americaferrera
America was thrilled to be marching for the initiative.
Photo: Instagram/@americaferrera
"With the great Senator Elizabeth Warren today who always manages to remind us of our humanity in the midst of what sometimes feels like such division," Connie Britton wrote along with a photo of her and the politician. "Shine on @elizabethwarrenma and thanks for your leadership. #familiesbelongtogether"
Photo: Instagram/@conniebritton
Debra Messing urged her fans to join in on the important movement. Her and her friend, fashion expert Mandana Dayani, proudly took part in a march. Although they didn't wear white, they did rock event-specific tees.
"Today across this beautiful country over 600 Marches are going on protesting the cruel and unnecessary separation of families that has occurred-and continues to occur-in Texas. PLEASE join a march in your community. Find one familiesbelongtogether.org #familiesbelongtogether#HappyMarchDay! #familiasunidasnodivididas 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸#RiseUpAndVote"
Photo: Instagram/@thedebramessing
“Love wins,” Lea Thompson captioned with a cute photo of her and Laura Dern from the L.A. march. Laura took to her own social media to show her marching alongside some of her “Big Little Lies family.”
Photo: Instagram/@lauradern