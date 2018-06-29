READ MORE +

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a name to know. After pulling one of the biggest political upsets (unseating House Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley of New York in the recent primary elections) the 28-year-old is on track to make history as the youngest congresswoman in history. Here is everything you need to know about the inspiring candidate, who was working as a bartender up until last year.

New Yorker!

Like Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B, Alexandria was raised in the Bronx. Her mother is Puerto Rican and her father, who passed away in 2008, was born and raised in the borough.

Photo: Instagram/@ocasio2018