Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a name to know. After pulling one of the biggest political upsets (unseating House Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley of New York in the recent primary elections) the 28-year-old is on track to make history as the youngest congresswoman in history. Here is everything you need to know about the inspiring candidate, who was working as a bartender up until last year.
New Yorker!
Like Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B, Alexandria was raised in the Bronx. Her mother is Puerto Rican and her father, who passed away in 2008, was born and raised in the borough.
Democratic Socialist
The 28-year-old has her own views, which she believes represents the community she serves. "The value for me, in a modern moral and wealthy society," she told Stephen Colbert. "No person in America should be too poor to live. Healthcare is a human right. Every child, no matter where you were born, should have access to college or trade school education."
The Alexandria effect
Alexandria showed up for her first debate with a bold red lip. After telling fans the brand and color, it flew off of shelves. "I have been getting many inquiries about my debate lip color in the last two days," she tweeted. "I GOT YOU. It’s Stila “Stay All Day” Liquid in Beso."
She's for the people
Alexandria, has a history of working in politics. In 2016 she worked as part of Bernie Sanders' campaign and prior, she worked for Sen. Ted Cruz. "When people feel like they are being spoken directly to," she told CNN Newsroom. "I do feel like ... they'll do things like turn out in an off-year, mid-year primary."
She supports her fellow Latinas
During this year's Teen Vogue Summit, Alexandria embraced her fellow Latinas, who are using their platform to inspire. "Definitely the most epic Latina photo I’ve ever been in. #tbt to meeting the legendary Dolores Huerta, @mariateresakumar, and @dianeguerrero_ plus a surprise photobomb by @amaralanegraaln as she was walking in from backstage! (She and I took a proper photo afterwards)."
Her work goes beyond the city
Alexandria does work outside of New York City. The Boston University grad has her focus on rebuilding Puerto Rico and immigration issues. She recently made an emotional trip to the Tornillo-Guadalupe port of entry gate in Tornillo, Texas, where migrant children who are separated from their families are being held.
