Angelina Jolie got a taste of the royal life. On Thursday, June 28, the 43-year-old actress/director attended the 200th anniversary Service of Commemoration and Dedication of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George. Angie was scheduled to have another meeting with Queen Elizabeth – who pulled out because she was “under the weather.” In the monarch’s absence, the mother-of-six put her best royal foot forward. Here is a look at Angelina’s regal day out.

Angelina channeled the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle in a custom look by Ralph & Russo. The First They Killed My Father director looked regal in the ivory suit, which she paired with a matching fascinator.

