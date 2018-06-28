Angelina Jolie got a taste of the royal life. On Thursday, June 28, the 43-year-old actress/director attended the 200th anniversary Service of Commemoration and Dedication of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George. Angie was scheduled to have another meeting with Queen Elizabeth – who pulled out because she was “under the weather.” In the monarch’s absence, the mother-of-six put her best royal foot forward. Here is a look at Angelina’s regal day out.
Angelina channeled the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle in a custom look by Ralph & Russo. The First They Killed My Father director looked regal in the ivory suit, which she paired with a matching fascinator.
© Grosby Group
Inside the church, Angelina sat with other guests during the ceremony. The Order of St. Michael and St. George is awarded to men and women who hold high office or who render extraordinary or important non-military service in a foreign country.
© Getty Images
Angelina took a closer look at George Robertson's formal robe.
© Getty Images
Angelina gave off royal vibes, but she is still a Hollywood starlet at the end of the day. The Maleficent actress stopped for a selfie with the fan and didn't break any rules in the process.
© Grosby Group
Always in mom-mode, Angie stopped to talk to a few of her eager younger fans.
© Grosby Group