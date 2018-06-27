1 / 10

Kris Jenner's grandkids are truly a dream: Their adorable bond in photos

The Kardashian-Jenner klan is forever growing! Thanks to Kris Jenner's children Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Rob and Kylie, the momager is a grandmother of nine. Mason, Penelope, North, Reign, Saint, Dream, Chicago, Stormi and True's parents all share some of the sweetest moments featuring the cousins. Here is a look at Kris Jenner's famous grandchildren's special bond. 

 

The moment we all have been waiting for! In honor of Khloe's 34th birthday, Kim shared the first picture of Chicago and True together. Kim's youngest daughter was born three months before her youngest cousin, who lived in Cleveland for the first three months of her life. 

 

Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

 

Breakfast with my bestie! Penelope and North joined Kourtney for a girls' breakfast at Tiffany & Co. in NYC. 

 

Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Of course North was on the same team as her cousins Penelope and Mason during an Easter tug of war game. 

 

Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian 

Sweet snuggles! Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream couldn't stop smiling as she was embraced by big cousin Saint West.

 

Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Rob's daughter Dream was in awe as she was introduced to her little cousin Chicago. The sweet moment was captured in Kylie Jenner's pregnancy announcement video as the mommy-to-be held on to Kim's youngest child for the first time. 

 

© Youtube
Beach babes! North and Penelope let their hair fly as they spent some time playing on the beach during vacation.

 

Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian 

North and Penelope had a twinning moment as they played with North's pup Sushi. Kim's oldest daughter and Kourtney's only little girl aren't just cousins but best friends.

 

Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian 

Mason, Reign, Penelope and Dream spent some quality time with their auntie KoKo.

 

Instagram/@khloekardashian

Penelope and North never shy away from showing off their special bond.

 

Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardash

