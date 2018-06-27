READ MORE +

The Kardashian-Jenner klan is forever growing! Thanks to Kris Jenner's children Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Rob and Kylie, the momager is a grandmother of nine. Mason, Penelope, North, Reign, Saint, Dream, Chicago, Stormi and True's parents all share some of the sweetest moments featuring the cousins. Here is a look at Kris Jenner's famous grandchildren's special bond.

The moment we all have been waiting for! In honor of Khloe's 34th birthday, Kim shared the first picture of Chicago and True together. Kim's youngest daughter was born three months before her youngest cousin, who lived in Cleveland for the first three months of her life.

Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian