There's a new celebrity kid breaking into the world of fashion and she seems to be hitting a home run. Josie Canseco is the daughter of former MLB star Jose Canseco and model Jessica. The Cuban-American model is making a name for herself in the industry.
Josie just turned 21 and celebrated with an major bash with her closest friends and family.
Famous parents! Her parents look so familiar because her father is former MLB player Jose Canseco, who played for the Yankees at one point, and her mother is an author and Hollywood Exes star Jessica Canseco.
Although she is just getting started in the modeling industry, Joise has hit the runway for Frankies Bikinis and Sherry Hill. She has also been featured in a host of ads.
Josie loves animals, owning two cats and a dog. Her Instagram features plenty of candid shots of her snuggling close to all kinds of creatures. She also prefers being out in nature rather than the city.
Abs for days! Josie is clearly into fitness. She spends her time getting fit at Dogpound, a fitness center that offers customized personal training in NYC.
While Josie loves hitting the town, she also admits that she feels the best when she is around her close circle of friends.
Although her father is a famous baseball player, she says that her favorite sport is football. At one point, she was one of two girls on an all-boys team.
Josie was in a relationship with rapper Mike Stud. Although the pair recently split, she still calls the These Days rapper her "best friend."
She's not afraid of the needle! Josie has eight tattoos, including her mother's name inked on the back of her neck.
