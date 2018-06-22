READ MORE +

There's a new celebrity kid breaking into the world of fashion and she seems to be hitting a home run. Josie Canseco is the daughter of former MLB star Jose Canseco and model Jessica. The Cuban-American model is making a name for herself in the industry.

Click through our gallery to learn more about Josie Canseco!

Josie just turned 21 and celebrated with an major bash with her closest friends and family.

