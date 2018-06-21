1 / 25

Kim Kardashian is the queen of selfies, but these royals and celebs also love a good photo opp

Kim Kardashian, Olivia Munn celebrity selfie
Say cheese! These celebrities can't resist a good selfie, and these royals are bending the rules for the perfect picture. Here is a look at the best celebrity and royal selfies.

 

Angles, check! Kim Kardashian, who has mastered the perfect selfie, joined Olivia Munn for a picture during the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

 

© Getty Images
Eva Longoria, Gina Rodriguez celebrity selfie
Smile for the camera! Eva Longoria and Gina Rodriguez hammed it up for their selfie.

 

© Getty Images
Kate Middleton royal selfie
Who needs to come in first when you can get a picture with Kate Middleton? This runner during the 2017 London Marathon couldn't resist stopping to snap a selfie with the Duchess of Cambridge – and we can't blame him!

 

© Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez, Alex rodriguez selfie
Jennifer Lopez sneaked a selfie with her boo Alex Rodriguez during the 2018 Time 100 Gala.

 

© Getty Images
Prince Harry royal selfie
Prince Harry couldn't turn down a selfie with this excited fan during his two day trip to Estonia.

 

© Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth royal selfie
Queen of all selfies! One lucky royal fan managed to snap a photo with England's longest reigning monarch in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

 

© Getty Images
Eugenio Derbez celebrity selfie
Eugenio Derbez flashed a smile while taking a picture with a fan during his appearance on Extra.

 

© Getty Images
Mike Tindall royal selfie
Mike Tindall gave his daughter Mia lessons in taking the perfect selfie while snapping a picture with a couple of cool little fans. 

 

© Getty Images
Prince Albert royal selfie
Go team! Prince Albert of Monaco, right, got into the spirit with a pal during the Spain vs Brazil basketball game during the 2016 Rio Olympics.

 

© Getty Images
Maluma, Mario Lopez celebrity selfie
Selfie baby! Maluma and Mario Lopez posed for one handsome selfie on the set of Extra.

 

© Getty Images
Zoe Salana celebrity selfie
Zoe Saldana stopped for a selfie with a lucky fan during the premiere of Avengers Infinity War.

 

© Getty Images
Chris Hemsworth celebrity selfie
Fellow Avenger Chris Hemsworth also snapped a selfie with a lucky fan at the film's premiere.

 

© Getty Images
Prince William royal selfie
When in Norway! Prince William stopped for a quick photo during his walkabout on the first day of his and Kate Middleton's royal visit.

 

© Getty Images
Salma Hayek celebrity selfie
Selfie party! Salma Hayek teamed up with Nick Kroll, Paul Rudd, Seth Rogen, Danny McBride and Michael Cera during the premiere of Sausage Party.

 

© Getty Images
Gigi Hadid celebrity selfie
Gigi Hadid took control of the camera and her style during her Tommy Hilfiger meet-and-greet.

 

© Getty Images
Crown Prince Haakon, Mette-Marit royal selfie
Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway joined Neil de Grasse Tyson and French musician Jean-Michel Jarre for a selfie of cosmic proportions.

 

© Getty Images
Selena Gomez celebrity selfie
Selena Gomez smiled wide as she made her way through a crowd during the PUMA Defy launch.

 

© Getty Images
Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Crown Prince Haakon royal selfie
Crown Princess Mette-Marit snapped a selfie with her "heartthrob," Crown Prince Haakon while out raising money for the Norwegian Red Cross.

 

Photo: Photo: Instagram/@crownprincessmm

Prince Carl Philip royal selfie
Prince Carl Philip took an adventurous photo from the top of the mast of Dongfeng Race Team's boat during the ProAm race in Alicante, Spain.

 

© Getty Images
Prince Harry royal selfie 2015
Breaking the rules! Princess Diana's son didn't shy away from getting a picture at the Royal Hospital Chelsea during the Gurkha 200 pageant in June 2015.

 

© Getty Images
Ricky Martin Jwan Yosef Ricky Martin
Did someone say picture? Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin joined Don Lemmon for a quick flick during the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party.

 

© Getty Images
Princess Eugenie, Peter Philips, Mike Tindall royal selfie
When these royals get together...it's selfie time! Peter Phillips posed for a photo with his cousin Princess Eugenie and brother-in-law Mike Tindall at the End of Silence charity event held at Abbey Road Studios.

 

© Getty Images
Queen Letizia royal selfie
Queen Letizia stopped for a selfie with a student during her visit to the Cervantes Institute in Senegal.

 

© Getty Images
Queen Rania of Jordan royal selfie
Everybody say yasss, Queen! Queen Rania of Jordan snapped a selfie with students at the launch of the Queen Rania Teacher Academy’s pre-service professional diploma program.

 

Photo: Instagram/@queenrania

© Getty Images
