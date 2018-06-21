Say cheese! These celebrities can't resist a good selfie, and these royals are bending the rules for the perfect picture. Here is a look at the best celebrity and royal selfies.
Angles, check! Kim Kardashian, who has mastered the perfect selfie, joined Olivia Munn for a picture during the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
© Getty Images
Smile for the camera! Eva Longoria and Gina Rodriguez hammed it up for their selfie.
© Getty Images
Who needs to come in first when you can get a picture with Kate Middleton? This runner during the 2017 London Marathon couldn't resist stopping to snap a selfie with the Duchess of Cambridge – and we can't blame him!
© Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez sneaked a selfie with her boo Alex Rodriguez during the 2018 Time 100 Gala.
© Getty Images
Prince Harry couldn't turn down a selfie with this excited fan during his two day trip to Estonia.
© Getty Images
Queen of all selfies! One lucky royal fan managed to snap a photo with England's longest reigning monarch in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
© Getty Images
Eugenio Derbez flashed a smile while taking a picture with a fan during his appearance on Extra.
© Getty Images
Mike Tindall gave his daughter Mia lessons in taking the perfect selfie while snapping a picture with a couple of cool little fans.
© Getty Images
Go team! Prince Albert of Monaco, right, got into the spirit with a pal during the Spain vs Brazil basketball game during the 2016 Rio Olympics.
© Getty Images
Selfie baby! Maluma and Mario Lopez posed for one handsome selfie on the set of Extra.
© Getty Images
Zoe Saldana stopped for a selfie with a lucky fan during the premiere of Avengers Infinity War.
© Getty Images
Fellow Avenger Chris Hemsworth also snapped a selfie with a lucky fan at the film's premiere.
© Getty Images
When in Norway! Prince William stopped for a quick photo during his walkabout on the first day of his and Kate Middleton's royal visit.
© Getty Images
Selfie party! Salma Hayek teamed up with Nick Kroll, Paul Rudd, Seth Rogen, Danny McBride and Michael Cera during the premiere of Sausage Party.
© Getty Images
Gigi Hadid took control of the camera and her style during her Tommy Hilfiger meet-and-greet.
© Getty Images
Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway joined Neil de Grasse Tyson and French musician Jean-Michel Jarre for a selfie of cosmic proportions.
© Getty Images
Selena Gomez smiled wide as she made her way through a crowd during the PUMA Defy launch.
© Getty Images
Crown Princess Mette-Marit snapped a selfie with her "heartthrob," Crown Prince Haakon while out raising money for the Norwegian Red Cross.
Photo: Photo: Instagram/@crownprincessmm
Prince Carl Philip took an adventurous photo from the top of the mast of Dongfeng Race Team's boat during the ProAm race in Alicante, Spain.
© Getty Images
Breaking the rules! Princess Diana's son didn't shy away from getting a picture at the Royal Hospital Chelsea during the Gurkha 200 pageant in June 2015.
© Getty Images
Did someone say picture? Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin joined Don Lemmon for a quick flick during the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party.
© Getty Images
When these royals get together...it's selfie time! Peter Phillips posed for a photo with his cousin Princess Eugenie and brother-in-law Mike Tindall at the End of Silence charity event held at Abbey Road Studios.
© Getty Images
Queen Letizia stopped for a selfie with a student during her visit to the Cervantes Institute in Senegal.
© Getty Images
Everybody say yasss, Queen! Queen Rania of Jordan snapped a selfie with students at the launch of the Queen Rania Teacher Academy’s pre-service professional diploma program.
Photo: Instagram/@queenrania© Getty Images