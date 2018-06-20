Eva Longoria gave birth to her first child — a son named Santiago Enrique Bastón — on June 19. No surprise, the Desperate Housewives alum and her Mexican-born husband José Bastón chose a Latin name for their baby boy. A number of Hollywood parents have also picked Hispanic names for their kids. Click through to see which celebrity offspring have Latin monikers.
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin
The actor and his Spanish wife are parents to four children. Of their brood, three have Latin names: Carmen Gabriela, Rafael and Leonardo Ángel. The youngest, who joined the family in May, was named Romeo Alejandro.
Alejandro Sanz
The Spanish singer's two daughters Alma and Manuela (pictured above) naturally have Hispanic names. Alma is of Latin origin and means soul.
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves
Perhaps the actor’s Brazilian wife influenced the decision to name their only daughter Vida, which in Spanish means life.
David and Victoria Beckham
The British power couple share four children and one of them is called Cruz, a name of Latin origin meaning cross. The 13-year-old was born in Madrid, Spain, coincidence?
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes
The Canadian actor and the actress of Cuban origin have two beautiful girls, Esmeralda and Amanda. "Amada" in Spanish means loved and is a special name in Eva’s family. "My grandmother's name is Amada, and Esmeralda Amada is the name of our oldest," she previously said. “In true Latin fashion, we reuse names all the time.”
Luis Miguel
The iconic Mexican singer, who is known as El Sol de México, named his sons Daniel and Miguel.
Madonna
The Queen of Pop welcomed her first daughter with Cuban actor Carlos Leon in 1996, whom they named Lourdes. The Spanish name is a reference to the Virgin Mary.
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied
The Israeli beauty and husband opted to name their daughter Amalia. The moniker, which is of Latin origin, means industrious.
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem
The actors, who hail from Spain, are parents to daughter Luna and son Leo. The name Luna means moon in Spanish.
Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault
The Mexican actress and French-born husband named their daughter Valentina Paloma. The Latin name Valentina means strong.
Sofia Vergara
The Colombian beauty is a mom to a 23-year-old son named Manolo. The Spanish moniker means "God Is With Us."
Susan Sarandon
The Oscar-winning actress also chose a Latin name for her first daughter: Eva Amurri. The 31-year-old followed in her mother's footsteps and also became an actress.
