The biggest stars from movies and television came together to celebrate their work on the big and small screen. The 2018 Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Tiffany Haddish, celebrated the celebrities who stood out, entertained and inspired in film and television this year. Here is a look at the best moments.
She ready!
Tiffany Haddish was the host – with the most wardrobe changes. The Girls Trip star recreated some of the most iconic pieces in popular culture throughout the night.
Tiffany's looks ranged from J.Lo’s infamous green Versace dress to Cardi B’s white pregnancy reveal gown from Saturday Night Live and more. The biggest look came when she channeled the Duchess of Sussex.
“Meghan ain’t the only on that looks good in a dress,” she told the crowd as she made her way down the stage in her version of the royal wedding dress. “She from my hood. I had to represent.”
The host also took home the award for Best Comedic Performance for her role in Girls Trip. “I need all the work in the world, so I don’t get in trouble,” she joked. “Because I’m trying to get in trouble.”
© Getty Images
Is there a hero in the house?
Chadwick Boseman took home the Best Hero award for his role as T’Challa in Black Panther. During his acceptance speech, the 40-year-old took the time to thank real life hero James Shaw Jr.
“Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing,” Chadwick said before asking James to stand. “But it’s even greater to acknowledge the superheroes we have in real life.”
The audience cheered as Chadwick presented the award to James, who took down a gunman during a shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House in April. “This award is going to live at your house. God bless you man.”
© Getty Images
Guardian of the generation
Chris Pratt took home this year’s Generation Award for his work on the big and small screen. The Infinity War star started off by thanking his family, including his son Jack, “who will watch this some day.”
The Guardians of the Galaxy actor had nine rules for the audience, which ranged from motivational to NSFW. In one of his more inspirational moments, Chris encouraged kindness.
“If you’re strong, be a protector and if you’re smart, be a humble influencer,” he told the crowd. Strength and intelligence can be weapons and do not wield them against the weak. That makes you a bully. Be bigger than that.”
© Getty Images
It's getting strange
The cast of Stranger Things season two, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, and Noah Schnapp took the stage to accept the award for Best Show. The cast was overjoyed as they thanked the fans and of course, Winona Ryder.
© Getty Images
Gaga, oh lala!
The mother monster made her return to the MTV stage. Before presenting the final award of the evening, Lady Gaga accepted the honor for Best Music Documentary for her film Gaga: Five Foot Two.
“Thank you so, so much for giving Five Foot Two the award. I love you little monsters so much," she told the audience before making her revelation. "I just have one problem. I recently found out that I’m five foot three and three quarters."
© Getty Images
Biggest award of the night
Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Winston Duke took the stage to accept the Best Movie award. During the speech, Michael shared the importance of the film.
“It’s incredible when the stereotype used to be people of color couldn’t bring ya’ll out to the theatres. To be able to make these types of films and bring this type of impact to you guys,” Michael said. “So the fact that we were able to do this film, this movie, this project means the world to us. It’s not just for people of color it’s universal. It’s for everybody.”
© Getty Images