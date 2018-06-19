READ MORE +

The biggest stars from movies and television came together to celebrate their work on the big and small screen. The 2018 Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Tiffany Haddish, celebrated the celebrities who stood out, entertained and inspired in film and television this year. Here is a look at the best moments.

She ready!

Tiffany Haddish was the host – with the most wardrobe changes. The Girls Trip star recreated some of the most iconic pieces in popular culture throughout the night.

Tiffany's looks ranged from J.Lo’s infamous green Versace dress to Cardi B’s white pregnancy reveal gown from Saturday Night Live and more. The biggest look came when she channeled the Duchess of Sussex.

“Meghan ain’t the only on that looks good in a dress,” she told the crowd as she made her way down the stage in her version of the royal wedding dress. “She from my hood. I had to represent.”

The host also took home the award for Best Comedic Performance for her role in Girls Trip. “I need all the work in the world, so I don’t get in trouble,” she joked. “Because I’m trying to get in trouble.”

