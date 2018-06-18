READ MORE +

While they might have kept their pregnancy under-wraps, notoriously private couple Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova enjoy treating their fans to rare photos of their twins — Lucy and Nicholas. The pair, who have been together since 2001, welcomed their son and daughter in December 2017. Not long after, the singer’s sister Tamara Falcó Preysler told HOLA!, “Lucy looks more like Anna, she is blonde and has blue eyes, and Nico looks more like Enrique, more morenito [a little darker].” Click through to see photos of the Iglesias twins…

Spain’s national team had two cheerleaders across the pond rooting them on in the World Cup. Enrique and his son Nicholas Iglesias watched the team led by Sergio Ramos face-off against Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese team on June 15, 2018. The Bailando singer, who was born in Madrid, shared a snapshot of his baby boy sitting on his shoulders with the game playing on a big screen behind them. Alongside the post, the Enrique penned, “#worldcup #spain #portugal.”

Photo: Instagram/enriqueiglesias