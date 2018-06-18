While they might have kept their pregnancy under-wraps, notoriously private couple Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova enjoy treating their fans to rare photos of their twins — Lucy and Nicholas. The pair, who have been together since 2001, welcomed their son and daughter in December 2017. Not long after, the singer’s sister Tamara Falcó Preysler told HOLA!, “Lucy looks more like Anna, she is blonde and has blue eyes, and Nico looks more like Enrique, more morenito [a little darker].” Click through to see photos of the Iglesias twins…
Spain’s national team had two cheerleaders across the pond rooting them on in the World Cup. Enrique and his son Nicholas Iglesias watched the team led by Sergio Ramos face-off against Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese team on June 15, 2018. The Bailando singer, who was born in Madrid, shared a snapshot of his baby boy sitting on his shoulders with the game playing on a big screen behind them. Alongside the post, the Enrique penned, “#worldcup #spain #portugal.”
Photo: Instagram/enriqueiglesias
While Enrique and his son are cheering for Spain in the 2018 World Cup, Anna showed her support for her native Russia. The tennis star posted an adorable picture of one of her babies holding a plush FIFA World Cup Russia ball as she dotingly looked down on them. “#Россия #worldcup2018 #GoRussia,” she captioned the post.
Photo: Instagram/annakournikova
Enrique had the cutest little monkey hanging from his shirt. The dad-of-two sweetly captioned the heartwarming snapshot: “I still can’t believe..... you’re mine.”
Photo: Instagram/enriqueiglesias
Enrique shared the first joint photo of both of his twins in April 2018. The doting dad enjoyed quality time sandwiched between his then-four-month-old twins watching the Champions League semi-final between Liverpool and Roma. The singer simply captioned the group shot, “Game day!!”
Photo: Instagram/enriqueiglesias
One month after the birth of his babies, Enrique took to his Instagram in January 2018 to introduce one of his twins. “My sunshine,” he wrote alongside the picture of himself snuggling close to his sleeping bundle of joy. The duo coordinated in grey ensembles wearing their hoodies up for the tender photo.
Photo: Instagram//enriqueiglesias
Shortly after Enrique shared the first photo of one of their twins, Anna also posted a picture of herself giving one of her babies a sweet kiss on the cheek with the same caption, “My sunshine.”
Photo: Instagram/annakournikova