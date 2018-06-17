READ MORE +

Eugenio Derbez is a father of four, but it's his girls who have a really special place in his heart. The Overboard star is a doting dad to Aislinn, 31, and three-year-old Aitana. As of February, his heart was stolen by one more little lady, his granddaughter Kailani. Join us as we take a look at the actor's sweetest moments with his girls!

Aitana couldn't contain her love for her father during a visit to his movie set. "I realize that she has an artistic side," he told HOLA! USA about his little girl. "I wouldn't be surprised if she followed in her parents' footsteps and it's almost unquestionable that there will be another Derbez acting."

© Instagram