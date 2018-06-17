Eugenio Derbez is a father of four, but it's his girls who have a really special place in his heart. The Overboard star is a doting dad to Aislinn, 31, and three-year-old Aitana. As of February, his heart was stolen by one more little lady, his granddaughter Kailani. Join us as we take a look at the actor's sweetest moments with his girls!
Aitana couldn't contain her love for her father during a visit to his movie set. "I realize that she has an artistic side," he told HOLA! USA about his little girl. "I wouldn't be surprised if she followed in her parents' footsteps and it's almost unquestionable that there will be another Derbez acting."
Family fitness first! Eugenio joined his daughter (and granddaughter) for a family workout session.
Photo: Instagram/@alexrosaldo
Eugenio, who became a grandfather three years after welcoming his daughter, opened up about the experience saying: "I feel really weird. I had a baby three-and-a-half years ago. I’m a dad of a three-year-old baby. I'm going to spoil her a lot. I’m trained. I know how to change diapers."
Photo: Instagram/@ederbez
Eugenio was a proud father as she walked the Hazlo Como Hombre red carpet with his oldest daughter.
© Getty Images
Eugenio's two hearts in one picture. Aislinn and her Mauricio snuggled newborn Atiana in a throwback picture.
Photo: Instagram/@alexrosaldo
Eat up! Eugenio and his little girl celebrated "Children's Day" with a sweet treat. "With Aitana everyday is Children’s Day ❤ congrats to all the children #InternationalChildrensDay," he wrote.
Photo Instagram/@ederbez
When it comes to his three-year-old, the loving father notes that she already has some amazing traits. "She has the sweetest personality," he told HOLA! USA. "She's very persistent."
Photo: Instagram/@edeerbez
Eugenio celebrated Aislinn becoming a mother with a sweet message. "Watching you grow into the great woman that you are today fills me with so much pride and joy that I think maybe I did ok as a father," he wrote in a post dedicated to the new mom.
"Now comes #Kailani to fill your heart with joy like you have filled mine and to show you that there is no greater love than the love for your child. You may be a mother now but... you will always be my little girl and I will always be there to hold your hand."
Photo: Instagram/@ederbez