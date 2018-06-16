No one can cheer on stars quite like other stars can! Whether watching from the comfort of their couch at home or shouting live in the stands, stars like Maluma, Salma Hayek and Eugenio Derbez were dedicated to cheering on their favorite team during FIFA's 2018 World Cup in Russia from June 14 to July 15, 2018.
Click through our gallery of photos to see all the best moments of celebrities watching the big tournament from Russia and afar!
Camila Cabello may have been performing in Dublin on June 16, but her heart was clearly at the World Cup! The Havana singer took to the stage in a green soccer jersey while singing Shake It Off with Charli XCX and Taylor Swift during her Reputation Stadium Tour at Croke Park. The star later shared a cute video to her Instagram, showing her cheering on Mexico against Germany while streaming the game from her tour bus.
© Getty Images
Wave your hands in the air! Salma Hayek Pinault cheered her home team of Mexico on to a big win against Germany on Sunday, June 17. The Academy Award-winning actress was so pumped about it that she shared a boomerang of her jumping into the air and shouting happily while wearing her team jersey. Along with the clip, the star wrote in the caption: "¡VIVA MÉXICO! #futbol #soccer #mexico #worldcup"
Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek
"Cheering for Brazil! Vamos lá Brasil," Adriana Lima wrote along with two photos of her and some friends enthusiastically watching the game against Switzerland. The star fittingly rocked a Lima jersey.
Photo: Instagram/@adrianalima
Little fan on the way! "¡Vamos Mexico! #BabyIsReadyForNextGame," a very pregnant Eva Longoria wrote along with a sweet photo of her holding up a matching soccer jersey for her coming baby.
Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria
María Celeste Arrarás and Paulina Rubio are huge football fans and could not miss the game between Mexico and Germany. The journalist and the singer went to Luzhnikí Olympic Stadium in Moscow, joining the thousands of supporters of the Mexican national team.
Photo: Instagram/@mariacelestearraras
Double celebration! Besides being witnesses to one of the most important games for Mexico, the pair had another big reason to cheer: Paulina turned 47!
"More than ready for the game! And celebrating the birthday of Paulina Rubio," Maria wrote along with a photo of them.
Photo: Instagram/@mariacelestearraras
Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her Brazil pride with a sultry photo. The model, who live-streamed her game watching experience from the stands on her app, wrote: "Chegou a hora ... It’s time !!! Vai BRASILLLLLLL <3 <3 <3 #worldcup #Brasil"
Photo: Instagram/@alessandraambrosio
Eugenio Derbez took his son Vadhir along to Russia for the World Cup. The pair shared several fun posts to their Instagram stories as they cheered on Mexico.
Photo: Instagram/@eugenioderbez
The Spanish national team had two cheerleaders across the pond rooting them on in the World Cup. Enrique Iglesias and his son Nicholas Iglesias watched the team led by Sergio Ramos face-off against Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese team on Friday, June 15. The Bailando singer, who was born in Madrid, shared a snapshot of his baby boy sitting on his shoulders with the game playing on a big screen behind them. Alongside the post, the 43-year-old penned, “#worldcup #spain #portugal.”
Photo: Instagram/@enriqueiglesias
It's hard to watch a television set when there's a cute baby in your hands! Meanwhile Enrique’s partner and mother of his twins, Anna Kournikova, showed her support for her native Russia on Thursday. The tennis star posted an adorable picture of one of her babies — daughter Lucy or son Nicholas — holding a plush FIFA World Cup Russia ball as she dotingly looked down on them. “#Россия #worldcup2018 #GoRussia,” Anna captioned the post.
Photo: Instagram/@annakournikova
Maluma traveled to Russia for the highly anticipated opening weekend of the Cup.
Photo: Instagram/@maluma