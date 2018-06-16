READ MORE +

No one can cheer on stars quite like other stars can! Whether watching from the comfort of their couch at home or shouting live in the stands, stars like Maluma, Salma Hayek and Eugenio Derbez were dedicated to cheering on their favorite team during FIFA's 2018 World Cup in Russia from June 14 to July 15, 2018.

Click through our gallery of photos to see all the best moments of celebrities watching the big tournament from Russia and afar!

Camila Cabello may have been performing in Dublin on June 16, but her heart was clearly at the World Cup! The Havana singer took to the stage in a green soccer jersey while singing Shake It Off with Charli XCX and Taylor Swift during her Reputation Stadium Tour at Croke Park. The star later shared a cute video to her Instagram, showing her cheering on Mexico against Germany while streaming the game from her tour bus.

