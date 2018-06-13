There’s no denying moms and dads love social media — and John Tavolta and Kelly Preston are no exception! The Hollywood stars, who share daughter Ella and son Benjamin, joined Instagram back in May 2018 and have since been posting up a storm as they travel promoting their film Gotti, sharing various picture and videos — occasionally more than once a day. From endearing photos to the total parent-like captions, click through to see some of the pair’s posts and why they have quickly become two of our favorite accounts on social media...
They love a good filter
The duo couldn’t resist a puppy filter as they made their Instagram debut. “Ella has finally convinced @therealkellypreston and me to join Instagram and Facebook!” the actor captioned his first post.
Fangirl posts
Kelly had a fangirl moment seeing her husband in his iconic white flared disco suit from Saturday Night Fever. “Total fangirl moment [disco guy emoji] @johntravolta,” she penned.
Memes and GIFs
John Travolta trolled himself with a hysterical video that showed him dancing at a Cannes Party with his Pulp Fiction character inserted at the bottom.
Significant other tributes
It might not have been Man Crush Monday, but Kelly still showered John with love on a Friday posting a loved-up picture, which she captioned, “Handsome husband... xxx.”
Throwbacks
"My girls! @therealkellypreston," John captioned a vintage picture of himself with his wife and daughter Ella.
Photos with friends
No Instagram feed is complete without a picture of yourself with friends. Kelly shared a throwback with fellow actress Kirstie Alley, which she captioned, "#tbt Me (as a brunette) and @kirstiealley who obviously wasnâ€™t feeling it LOL."
Proud parents post
The Grease star had his little boy by his side at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, where he premiered his film Gotti. Alongside the see father-son snapshot, John wrote: “Celebrating in Cannes with my son Ben!”
Selfies
Kelly and her son got close for an adorable selfie. “Bahahaha!!” the doting mom wrote alongside the picture.
Food pictures
Like most of us, Kelly enjoys the occasional food post like this delicious-looking dessert. Attached to the picture she noted, "In case I didn’t eat enough in France! 🤣."