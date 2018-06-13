READ MORE +

There’s no denying moms and dads love social media — and John Tavolta and Kelly Preston are no exception! The Hollywood stars, who share daughter Ella and son Benjamin, joined Instagram back in May 2018 and have since been posting up a storm as they travel promoting their film Gotti, sharing various picture and videos — occasionally more than once a day. From endearing photos to the total parent-like captions, click through to see some of the pair’s posts and why they have quickly become two of our favorite accounts on social media...

They love a good filter

The duo couldn’t resist a puppy filter as they made their Instagram debut. “Ella has finally convinced @therealkellypreston and me to join Instagram and Facebook!” the actor captioned his first post.