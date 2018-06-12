1 / 10

World Cup soccer stars Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo’s bromance is #GOALS

World Cup players Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo
While they might play for rival teams in the World Cup, Real Madrid players Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos’ friendship is the definition of #GOAAAAALS. The soccer stars, who will hit the field representing their native countries Portugal (Cristiano) and Spain (Sergio) at the upcoming tournament in Russia, have shown off their strong bond through the years. Click through to see the pair’s epic bromance in pictures and what qualities you should look for when searching for the Sergio to your Ronaldo…

 

© Getty Images
A friend who lends a shoulder

 

© Getty Images
A friend who helps relieve a load off your back

 

© Getty Images
A friend who shares in your joy...

 

© Getty Images
...and who gets equally excited

 

© Getty Images
A friend who hugs

 

© Getty Images
A friend who looks at you with admiration 

 

© Getty Images
A friend who lifts you up (figuratively or literally)

 

© Getty Images
Simply, a friend who's got your back...

 

...#GOALS

 

© Getty Images
