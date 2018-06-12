While they might play for rival teams in the World Cup, Real Madrid players Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos’ friendship is the definition of #GOAAAAALS. The soccer stars, who will hit the field representing their native countries Portugal (Cristiano) and Spain (Sergio) at the upcoming tournament in Russia, have shown off their strong bond through the years. Click through to see the pair’s epic bromance in pictures and what qualities you should look for when searching for the Sergio to your Ronaldo…
A friend who lends a shoulder
A friend who helps relieve a load off your back
A friend who shares in your joy...
...and who gets equally excited
A friend who hugs
A friend who looks at you with admiration
A friend who lifts you up (figuratively or literally)
Simply, a friend who's got your back...
...#GOALS
