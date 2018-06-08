These soccer stars aren't only starting players on the field but in our hearts. During the 2018 FIFA World Cup, these handsome athletes will have all eyes on them and not just for their moves on the field. Here is a look at some of the dreamiest players competing in the World Cup.
Kevin Trapp
This sculpted 6ft 2in German goalkeeper will be one of the most exciting players to watch, and not just for his skill at blocking goals. Away from the pitch, Kevin, who is signed to French side Paris Saint-Germain, forms one half of the most photogenic couples in the sports world with Brazilian model Izabel Goulart, a Victoria’s Secret Angel.
Photo: Instagram/@kevintrapp
Aleksandar Kolarov
The 32-year-old Serbian defender is a bad boy-turned-good after admitting to a series of youthful indiscretions. These days he’s a devoted family man to wife Vesna and their two children Nikola and Una.
He’s known for his tattoos, including a skull and compass, which cover his chest and arms. Aleksandar also has a dry wit that has seen him recording Christmas songs such as Jingle Bells and Santa Claus Is Coming To Town in a deadpan style for videos that went viral.
© Getty Images
Neymar Jr.
He’s the highest paid soccer player and one with the most followers (94.2 million). Neymar is as easy on the eyes as his quick feet are steady on the field.
The Brazilian baller currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain F.C. but is in one of the biggest trade negotiations in the world of soccer. Neymar’s Instagram is chalk full of his seductive underwear ads, proud moments on the field and adorable pictures featuring his little boy Davi Lucca.
Photo: Instagram/@neymarjr
Rurik Gislason
Iceland’s coolest export, Rurik lives in Germany where he plays for Sandhausen football club. With his rugged looks, ripped physique and trendy man bun, he is highly sought after for magazine shoots and fashion campaigns.
His social media features his travel adventures and action man shots of 30-year-old Rurik jet skiing, mountain climbing and skiing — but no significant other, making him one of the few singles in our starting line-up.
Photo: Instagram/@rurikgislason
Jamie Maclaren
His heart belongs to beautiful fellow Australian Iva Arapovic, his girlfriend of four years, whom he proposed to by Rome’s Trevi Fountain over Christmas. But that doesn’t stop female fans from swooning over Jamie’s gorgeous smile and kind eyes.
Since January the couple have been living together in Edinburgh while the Melbourne-born ace plays for Hibernian FC. Iva, of Bosnian descent, describes her 24-year-old fiancé as “sweet, patient, resilient and humble”.
Photo: Instagram/@maccajay
Glen Johnson
Off the field, Glen is a proud father – on, he’s the English team’s defender. Glen is easy on the eyes and heart, as the proud dad often shares tons of pictures enjoying time with his three young children and stunning fiancée. The 33-year-old is also a proud animal lover and golfer.
Photo: Instagram/@glenj8
Yann Sommer
Fans around the world are breathless with anticipation over the Swiss heartthrob’s appearance at the tournament. Chisel-jawed Yann, 29, makes the beautiful game that much more beautiful both through his presence on the pitch and his interests away from it.
Yann loves music, takes singing lessons, plays the guitar and piano – as well as being a passionate food blogger and photographer. No slouch when it comes to languages either, he speaks German, French, English and Spanish. The handsome sportsman doesn’t divulge much about his private life but is thought to be dating a law student named Alina.
Photo: Instagram/@ysommer1
Adrien Silva
A devoted family man and father-of-three with wife Margarida Neuparth, Adrien was born in 1989 to a French mother and Portuguese dad. Having grown up in France, he had to quickly learn his father’s language when he moved at the age of 12 to train with Sporting Lisbon — before leaving them last year on a trade to Leicester City.
A stalwart of the Portuguese national side, the midfielder has never felt divided loyalties over his Gallic origins and was part of the team that defeated France to win Euro 2016.
Photo: Instagram/@adriensilva23
Alisson Becker
At 6ft 4in, with mesmerizing blue eyes and a formidably calm demeanor, he is the darling of the Brazilian national side and Italian club Roma. Thought to be one of the world’s greatest goal keepers, he was born in 1992 and named after one of his mother’s favorite characters in a US TV series.
The strapping sports star recently melted hearts when he proudly showed off his one-year-old daughter with wife Natalia after a game, swinging her high into the air as she giggled with delight.
Photo: Instagram/@alissonbecker
Dele Alli
The 22-year-old English stud is living his best life on and off the field. The midfielder plays for Tottenham Hotspur and will represent the home team during the World Cup. At 6ft 2in and with an amazing smile, Dele racks up the likes on his social media.
Photo: Instagram/@dele
Antoine Griezmann
The handsome Frenchman kicks off his second World Cup after making an impression for Les Bleus in 2014. Since then Antoine, 27, has become a husband and father.
Last year he married Spanish child psychologist Erika Choperena, the mother of his two-year-old daughter Mia, who he features prominently in sweet photos on his Instagram feed.
Photo: Instagram/@antogriezmann
Giovani Lo Celso
Good news for admirers of the Argentine midfielder’s handsome features and boyish grin, Giovani is single! Since 2016 the 22-year-old had been playing for Paris Saint Germain, who bought him for $18 million from his childhood club Rosario Central.
Photo: Instagram/@locelsogiovani
Roman Neustadter
A tattoo on his chest reads "blessed to be a dreamer," and Roman fulfilled a dream to follow his father into the profession. Born in Ukraine to parents of German descent, he recently acquired a Russian passport so that he can play with the country’s national team.
In Istanbul, where Roman is based playing for Fenerbahçe, his pop star looks have made him a favorite model for fashion spreads and various ads. If that weren’t enough he’s also fluent in German, Russian and English.
Photo: Instagram/@romainnewton