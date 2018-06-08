READ MORE +

These soccer stars aren't only starting players on the field but in our hearts. During the 2018 FIFA World Cup, these handsome athletes will have all eyes on them and not just for their moves on the field. Here is a look at some of the dreamiest players competing in the World Cup.

Kevin Trapp

This sculpted 6ft 2in German goalkeeper will be one of the most exciting players to watch, and not just for his skill at blocking goals. Away from the pitch, Kevin, who is signed to French side Paris Saint-Germain, forms one half of the most photogenic couples in the sports world with Brazilian model Izabel Goulart, a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

Photo: Instagram/@kevintrapp