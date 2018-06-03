Candid camera! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around — the biggest names in Hollywood always carry on looking exceptionally good. Check out the best celebrity photos of the month from your favorite stars.
The cheery crowd attending The Chainsmokers concert at XS Nightclub in Wynn Las Vegas got a huge bang for their buck when Jennifer Lopez took the stage. Met with insane applause, the A-lister sang her latest hit song "Dinero" as her dancers rocked the stage and Alex Rodriguez happily danced along.
J.Lo was at the club with her beau A-Rod, manager Benny Medina and a posse of her backup dancers to celebrate one of her dancer's birthdays. A beaming proud A-Rod posted some of her performance on his Instagram, saying: "My girl killing it with The Chainsmokers."
Photos: Danny Mahoney
At one point, NBA star Russell Westbrook, who was also in the house with a few pals, stopped by to chat with the famous sweethearts. The group posed for a photo together along with The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart and Alex Pall.
Photos: Danny Mahoney
Meanwhile back in L.A., Ariana Grande waved her pride flag high while performing onstage at the 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T at Banc of California Stadium on June 2.
© Getty Images
I'll be there for you! Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox were bestie goals as they stepped out for the Our Majestic Oceans Benefit Dinner hosted by Chanel on Saturday, June 2 in Malibu. The longtime friends looked gorgeous, coordinating in chic tuxedo-inspired ensembles by Chanel, of course.
A-listers like Julia Roberts and Cindy Crawford were also spotted enjoying the evening.
© Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra was also in attendance, rocking a light jumpsuit by the designer.
© Getty Images
The polo match wasn't the only thing turning heads at the 11th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. Celebrities of course stole the spotlight at the Liberty State Park event. Freida Pinto, Sienna Miller, Penelope Cruz, Laura Harrier and Darren Criss were among the stars that turned up looking every bit summer chic for the outdoor event.
Photo: BFA
Penelope Cruz made for an exquisite appearance, decked out in a fit-and-flare polka dot Zac Posen dress.
Photo: BFA
Nacho Figueras and Delfina Blaquier also enjoyed the outing, making for a great match on the field. The pair leading their team to victory with Nacho being awarded the MVP award and receiving a limited-edition timepiece from Hublot, the official timekeeper of the match.
Photo: BFA
Brunch for a cause! Charlize Theron helped host an event as part of amfAR’s Life Ball on Friday, June 1 in Salzburg, Austria. The 42-year-old Oscar-winning actress was joined at the event by Adrien Brody and Gilles Marini, who were on their way to Vienna.
Part of the Ball is a group of celebrities, called the EpicRiders, who travel from Zurich, Switzerland to Vienna while raising money for amfAR’s life-saving research to find a cure for HIV/AIDS.
Duchess Kate's brother James Middleton was off to the races on June 1, as he headed to Ladies Day at the Investec Derby Festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse in Epsom, England.
© WENN
James, uncle to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – and who has another niece or nephew on the way now that sister Pippa Middleton is expecting – looked sharp in a green suit and purple tie. The 31-year-old enjoyed the scene with a group of pals including Spencer Matthews (not pictured), whose brother James Matthews tied the knot with Pippa last year.
© WENN