Candid camera! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around — the biggest names in Hollywood always carry on looking exceptionally good. Check out the best celebrity photos of the month from your favorite stars.

The cheery crowd attending The Chainsmokers concert at XS Nightclub in Wynn Las Vegas got a huge bang for their buck when Jennifer Lopez took the stage. Met with insane applause, the A-lister sang her latest hit song "Dinero" as her dancers rocked the stage and Alex Rodriguez happily danced along.

J.Lo was at the club with her beau A-Rod, manager Benny Medina and a posse of her backup dancers to celebrate one of her dancer's birthdays. A beaming proud A-Rod posted some of her performance on his Instagram, saying: "My girl killing it with The Chainsmokers."

Photos: Danny Mahoney