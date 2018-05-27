READ MORE +

Off to the races! Monaco’s highly anticipated Grand Prix 2018 sped into action on Sunday, May 27, with royalty and celebrities alike flocking to the Monaco street circuit in Monte Carlo to watch Australian racer Daniel Ricciardo nab the coveted first place trophy. Click through our photo gallery to see all the best star highlights from the incredibly exhilarating day!

Perhaps the most notable appearance at the race was the country’s Prince and Princess: Albert II and Charlene, who are huge fans of the annual Formula One sporting event. The 40-year-old former Olympic swimmer and her 60-year-old sharply dressed husband, who were also seen at the prior pratice races over the big weekend, were photographed celebrating with winner Daniel after he crossed the finish line (pictured here). All three of them took turns drinking champagne straight from the same bottle as they stood on the podium with the surrounding crowd cheering them on.

