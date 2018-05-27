Off to the races! Monaco’s highly anticipated Grand Prix 2018 sped into action on Sunday, May 27, with royalty and celebrities alike flocking to the Monaco street circuit in Monte Carlo to watch Australian racer Daniel Ricciardo nab the coveted first place trophy. Click through our photo gallery to see all the best star highlights from the incredibly exhilarating day!
Perhaps the most notable appearance at the race was the country’s Prince and Princess: Albert II and Charlene, who are huge fans of the annual Formula One sporting event. The 40-year-old former Olympic swimmer and her 60-year-old sharply dressed husband, who were also seen at the prior pratice races over the big weekend, were photographed celebrating with winner Daniel after he crossed the finish line (pictured here). All three of them took turns drinking champagne straight from the same bottle as they stood on the podium with the surrounding crowd cheering them on.
© Getty Images
Splash zone! Daniel Ricciardo and Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton were also sprayed with champagne during the podium celebration. Charlene and Albert got caught in the line of fire as they were sprinkled in the back.
© Getty Images
Grace Kelly's royal son and his wife stepped onto the track to see the race cars up close.
© Getty Images
Charlene looked bright in a flowing Akris dress, the same designer she opted to wear to last year’s Grand Prix.
© Getty Images
The couple's nephew Andrea Casiraghi was also spotted at the Formula One event. He brought along his little son Alexandre, who looked adorable in a fitted suit.
© Getty Images
Belly flop! Still reeling from his incredible win, Daniel and his Red Bull racing team celebrated with a swan dive into the Red Bull energy station swimming pool.
© Getty Images
Looking casually chic, Bella Hadid stopped for a photo next to the Red Bull Racing team on the grid ahead of the major race.
© Getty Images
The star previously posed with Tom Brady and Daniel Ricciardo, among others.
© Getty Images
A buzzworthy moment was the arrival of newlyweds Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein. Their attendance at the event was especially noteworthy as the actor had gotten married to his longtime girlfriend in England just two days prior.
© Getty Images
The happy couple walked inside the VIP paddock, quickly stepping out onto the balcony to see the view from above.
© Getty Images
Another celebrity at the race was Kris Jenner, who watched alongside her boyfriend Corey Gamble. The momager shared various photos from the event to her Instagram, including this one which showed her and her love with Lewis Hamilton, Tom Brady, Tommy Hilfiger and his wife Dee Ocleppo.
© Getty Images
Start your engines! Kit Harrington was all smiles as he suited up and hopped into a race car.
© Getty Images
Game of Prix! Kit wasn't the only Game of Thrones actor in attendance, as he went to the booming event with his co-stars Liam Cunningham and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.
© Getty Images