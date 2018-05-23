READ MORE +

On his ranch on the outskirts of New York, on the shore of the beautiful lake on his property, Alejandra Silva, this Spanish “pretty woman” –and she is pretty and Spanish... although the only thing that resembles the famous film’s character is that Richard Gere is crazy in love with her, and the movie star said “yes” to a life together, “yes” to becoming happy every day, “yes” to respect, forgiveness, understanding, helping, “yes” to start a new family together, to help those most in need, and to make their commitment last longer than this life

