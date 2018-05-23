On his ranch on the outskirts of New York, on the shore of the beautiful lake on his property, Alejandra Silva, this Spanish “pretty woman” –and she is pretty and Spanish... although the only thing that resembles the famous film’s character is that Richard Gere is crazy in love with her, and the movie star said “yes” to a life together, “yes” to becoming happy every day, “yes” to respect, forgiveness, understanding, helping, “yes” to start a new family together, to help those most in need, and to make their commitment last longer than this life© Archive ¡HOLA!
In this photo, Alejandra gets ready in a room of their ranch in New York, accompanied by her cousin Paola, who helped her keep the first dress secret, Alejandra’s mother’s vintage, Victorian-inspired, white gown with a lace body, three quarter sleeves and a closed collar with embroidered hemlines, fitted at the waist, with a sash and a skirt topped with a ruffle. Above: Her arrival at the Buddhist ceremony (in the background, her aunt Susana García-Baquero) with a bouquet of white peonies. The “something blue” is worn on the earrings, a gift from Laura, Richard Gere’s sister© Archive ¡HOLA!
The civil marriage was officiated at the beginning of April, but the celebration with their families took place last week. Although Alejandra was brought up Catholic, shortly after meeting Richard she became a Buddhist, and it was an important figure in Buddhism -”someone comparable to an important priest”- who officiated at the emotion-filled ceremony In this photo, the place where they said “Yes, I do”, was turned into a magical garden where Tibetan prayer flags waved in the wind© Archive ¡HOLA!
"The ceremony was beautiful. We exchanged rings carried by our children. It was so exciting! I have to confess that I shed big tears", she said© Archive ¡HOLA!
“Although we managed the distance well, we saw that it was time to make a decision... I tried to do it in Spain, but after six months of debate, New York won and I’m sure it’s for the best,” says Alejandra© Archive ¡HOLA!
For the celebration, Alejandra chose a romantic, white empire dress with a totally uncovered back and a voluminous skirt by israeli designer Yaniv Persy© Archive ¡HOLA!
The party had a Spanish flavor, including a flamenco group with which the couple danced. In this image: One of the many fun moments of the party was when Alejandra and Richard danced together. To her left, her uncle Gabriel Silva, “a great chef who prepared paellas the day before the wedding"