Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have no problem showing off their romance! Since making their debut as a couple in 2015, the 68-year-old actor and the 35-year-old activist have taken their love across the globe. Here is a look at the pair’s sweetest PDA moments.

Richard and Alejandra only hand eyes for each other during the premiere of Time Out of Mind in Spain in 2015. This carpet was the first time the pair stepped out publicly as a couple.

