Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva are one 'pretty' couple! Their best red carpet moments

Richard Gere, Alejandra Silva Invisibles
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have no problem showing off their romance! Since making their debut as a couple in 2015, the 68-year-old actor and the 35-year-old activist have taken their love across the globe. Here is a look at the pair’s sweetest PDA moments.

 

Richard and Alejandra only hand eyes for each other during the premiere of Time Out of Mind in Spain in 2015. This carpet was the first time the pair stepped out publicly as a couple. 

 

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere San Sebastian Film Festival
All dressed up! Alejandra and Richard stepped out for the 64th San Sebastian Film Festival at Kursaal, Spain in 2016.

 

Richard Gere, Aljendra Silva The Dinner
The couple that laughs together! Richard left Alejandra in stitches as they walked hand-in-hand on the carpet for the premiere of The Dinner.

 

Richard Gere, Alejandra Silva International Film Festival of San Sebastian
The pair shared a sweet PDA moment during a photocall at the 64th International Film Festival of San Sebastian.

 

Richard Gere, Alejandra Silva 64th San sebastian Film Festival
Before their tender moment in front of the cameras, Richard and Alejandra took a romantic stroll.

 

Richard Gere, Alejandra Silva, Norman Madrid premiere
Two years into their romance, Alejandra and Richard's spark was still there while walking the Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer carpet. 

 

Richard Gere, Alejandra Silva Miami International Film Festival
Richard and Alejandra were the perfect pair during the 2017 Miami International Film Festival.

 

Richard Gere, Alejandra Silva Berlinale International Film Festival
Richard and Alejandra coordinated their looks (and kept each other warm) during the 67th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin.

 

Richard Gere, Alejandra Silva 62nd Taormina Film Festival
Richard couldn't keep his eyes (or hands) off of Alejandra during the opening of the 62nd Taormina Film Festival in Italy.

 

Alejandra Silva, Richard Gere Time Out of Mind dinner
Alejandra and Richard brought the romance to the celebratory dinner in honor of Richard's film Time Out of Mind.

 

