Live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas were the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Music's biggest celebs including, Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, Janet Jackson and more brought the big moments during the award ceremony. Here is a look at the biggest moments from the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Show her the money

Jennifer Lopez channeled Michael Jackson and made it rain during her performance of Dinero. The triple threat broke out her best dance moves and bling for the first live performance of the song.

DJ Khaled took the stage with the World of Dance singer. Even collaborator (and mommy-to-be) Cardo B made a special appearance, rapping her verse in a recorded video, that played while J-Lo went into a dance break.

