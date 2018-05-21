Live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas were the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Music's biggest celebs including, Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, Janet Jackson and more brought the big moments during the award ceremony. Here is a look at the biggest moments from the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.
Show her the money
Jennifer Lopez channeled Michael Jackson and made it rain during her performance of Dinero. The triple threat broke out her best dance moves and bling for the first live performance of the song.
DJ Khaled took the stage with the World of Dance singer. Even collaborator (and mommy-to-be) Cardo B made a special appearance, rapping her verse in a recorded video, that played while J-Lo went into a dance break.
© Getty Images
1, 2, 3, 4
Luis Fonsi spent the evening celebrating the success of Despacito. The 39-year-old, who attended the award ceremony with his wife (tk) had seven nominations and won four awards for the chart-topping single. Before the show, Luis took home awards for Latin Song, Streaming Song (Video), and Top Selling Song.
Luis took the stage to accept the award for Hot 100 Song for the single featuring Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber and had a special message for Latinos. After thanking the world for “embracing a mostly Spanish song,” the Puerto Rican singer honored Latinos.
“This one goes out to all my Latino brothers,” he said during his speech. “All the immigrants. All the dreamers out there. All of those who get made fun of when they speak with an accent, all of those when they say 'hey speak English' to you, Puerto Rico, this is for you.”
© Getty Images
An historic icon
Janet Jackson made history as the first African American woman to receive the Icon Award. The 52-year-old was presented with the award by Bruno Mars after she took the stage to perform a medley of her hits, including If and Nasty.
Janet had the support of her mother Katherine and other members of her family as she received the prestigious honor. During her speech, she had a powerful message for women everywhere.
"I’m deeply humbled and grateful for this award. I believe that for all the challenges, all of our challenges, we live a great moment in history," she said. "It’s a moment that at long last women have made it clear that we will not be controlled, manipulated or abused.”
© Getty Images
Taylor Swift dances the night away (and wins)
It's not really an award show if Taylor Swift isn't busting out her dance moves in the front row. The Delicate singer did not disappoint during her first award show appearance in two years as she sat next to friends Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. Not only did she dance big, she won big too.
Taylor took home the award for Top Female Artist and Top Selling Album. The End Game singer got emotional while accepting the award, saying: “When I was making Reputation, this album, for a while there I was feeling really misunderstood by a lot of people. So I want to say to the fans, thank you for continuing to show up. We just started our tour last week and the ways that you’ve cared about me and the ways that you’ve treated me — thank you for making me feel understood again.”
© Getty Images
Protect the youth
Shawn Mendes was joined onstage by Khalid for a special performance of their song Youth. The duo were joined on stage by 12 members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student choir as they belted out the song, dedicated to the victims of the school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas and other victims of gun violence.
Shawn, 19, and the choir wore sweatshirts that read "youth," while Khalid, 20, wore a shirt that said "Protect our Children." Earlier in the evening, Shawn took the stage to perform his latest single In My Blood and Khalid joined Normani for a performance of Love Lies.
© Getty Images
Drink up
Camila Cabello and Pharrell Williams wow'ed the crowd with a fun performance of their latest single Sangria Wine. The 21-year-old songstress and the producer danced around the stage and got the audience moving with the song.
Welcome back Ari
Ariana Grande made her return to the stage. The songstress kicked off the evening with a performance of her latest single No Tears Left to Cry. The 24-year-old songstress floated across tthe stage, with the help of umbrellas, sporting her signature ponytail and an all-black dress.
Ariana got the got everyone in the audience from Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez and John Legend singing along.
© Getty Images
A moment of action
Host Kelly Clarkson kicked off the show with an emotional plea to the world. Before the evening, celebrating the biggest names in music, the coach of The Voice opted for a moment action, instead of a moment of silence to remember the students who were killed in the Santa, Fe Texas school shooting, that took place on May 18.
"I’m a Texas girl and my home state has had so much heartbreak over this past year," the I Don't Think About You singer said as she wiped away tears. "And once again, y’all, we’re grieving for more kids that have died for just no reason at all. And tonight they wanted me to say — that obviously we want to pray for all the victims and their families."
She continued: "So instead of a moment of silence, I want to respect them and honor them. So let’s have a moment of action — a moment of change.”
© Getty Images
BTS mania
They're back! BTS made the crowd go wild during their debut performance of Fake Love. The seven K-pop idols stole the show with their signature dance moves and killer vocals that even had Tyra Banks and Taylor Swift dancing out of their seats.
The boys also took home the fan-driven social artist award.
© Getty Images
A party for the girls
Salt-N-Pepa added more girl power to the evening with a medley of their hits. The iconic hip-hop group ended the show with a performance of some of their top singles including, Shoop and Let's Talk About Sex. The were joined by En Vouge for a fun performance of their single Whatta Man, which ended with a surprise appearance by host Kelly Clarkson.
© Getty Images