On Mother's Day 2018, celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Thalía made sure to pay tribute to the real stars in their families — their moms! Check out our gallery for all the best photos, throwbacks and sweet sentiments of beloved mamas from their star children.
Twinning! Jennifer Lopez shared a cute picture of her and her mom Guadalupe Rodríguez in matching flannel tops in honor of the holiday. The On The Floor singer penned a heartfelt note to her special lady, saying:
"Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful Mommy...You light up every room you are in... with your energy and joy... you make me laugh in a way no one else can and I am so grateful you are my mother. You are so much a part of all I am. You made me believe I could do anything and I wouldn’t be the woman I am today of it weren’t for you. I love you with all my heart. Happy Mother’s Day mommy!!! #thelupenator #whereallmydancingskillscomefrom #igetitfrommymama #unconditionallove #amotherslove❤️ #youalsodrivemecrazybutiloveyou"
Photo: Instagram/@jlo
Beach babes! Lea Michele opted to post a photo of her and her momma Edith having fun in the sun. "I don’t know how I got so lucky... Mommy you are beyond the best.. I love you so much!!!! Happy Mother’s Day! 💓✨"
Photo: Instagram/@leamichele
Written in Spanish, superstar Thalía shoed her loved for her mom on socia media. "Celebrating your presence in my life always beloved mom! I love you so much! #diadelasmadres #amoreterno #teamo"
Photo: Instagram/@thalia
Alessandra Amrbosio honored her special lady with a cute pic and even cuter caption. In her native language she wrote: "Happy Mother's Day the most wonderful woman in the world that inspires us every day @lucildaamb !!! We love you infinitely and thank you for everything ever."
Photo: Instagram/@alessandraambrosio
Cheers! Jessica Alba got deep in her Mother's Day post, writing to her mom Catherine: "It took me almost thirty years to truly understand everything you sacrificed for me. I am in awe of your wisdom and grace, and I hope I can emulate those ideals with my own child (without ending up in a straitjacket). I love you so much Mom. Happy Mother’s Day to you and all the amazing moms kicking ass and taking names in the world."
Photo: Instagram/@jessicabiel
Reese Witherspoon steamed up some sweet tea for her mom Betty on May 13. "Happy #MothersDay, Mom! You are the embodiment of Southern grace, humor, and charm. There’s nothing I love more than our conversations over sweet tea."
Photo: Instagram/@reesewitherspoon
"Happy mothers day to all the wonderful mums out there," Chris Hemsworth wrote on his Instagram paying tribute to his wife Elsa and mom Leonie, "especially these two incredible women, endless thanks xoxo #mothersday @elsapatakyconfidential."
Photo: Instagram/@chrishemsworth
Eugenio Derbez posted a throwback photo of his famous mom Silvia on Instagram. The Overboard star wrote: "I share this picture of my mom when I was very young. She taught me everything I know about this career. Celebrate your mother every day those who still have her near. Congratulations to all moms! #Mother's day"
Photo: Instagram/@ederbez
Known to have a very close relationship with her mom, Ariana Grande took to the gram to honor her ma Joan, saying: "mommy ! i love you so so so much. thank you for being a mom and a dad, a best friend, an inspiration, a comedian, a healer, a genius and a brilliant example of a woman. I hope I can be even half the superwoman you are someday. happy happy mother’s day mommy ! you deserve the whole universe and more.
Photo: Instagram/@arianagrande
Julianne Hough will always be a momma's girl. The Dancing With The Stars alum, wrote on Instagram:"There is nothing like a mothers love! I’ll always be your baby and come sit on your lap and ask you to tickle my back or rub my feet no matter how “mature” I get! 💕💕💕
Something also happens when you get older, you see your mother with unfiltered eyes and see her for all her imperfect perfections which make her absolutely perfect! I’ve never been as obsessed with my mother as I am today! I want to be just like you. You make me a better woman momma. You continue to feed my compassion, understanding and unconditional love! I’m so grateful to be your daughter! 💕💕💕
Happy Mother’s Day!
#thelastpicthough #babies"
Photo: Instagram/@juleshough
Proving it must have been just as amazing to have Goldie Hawn as a mom as one would think, Kate Hudson wrote on Instagram: "When you grow up with a smile like this you are raised to find the joy in every moment. Raised to find the laughter in sometimes the most difficult circumstances and raised to share deep connections that fill our hearts with love and all the good things that nurture our soul. I know I feel the kind of freedom to love because of her. I know I feel the kind of strength to live fearlessly because of her. I know that I have never feared paving my own path because of her. I know I feel deeply unconditionally loved because of her. I also know that every mother is capable to give this to their children. She taught me that the love of mothers shape the future. Not through expectations but through love and honoring your children’s individual journey. To my great teacher, Happy Mothers Day. And to all of you other great teacher out there, Happy Mothers Day ❤️"
Photo: Instagram/@katehudson
Mama Duff! "Spending time with my mother and sister means the world to me ❤ Motherhood is such a significant role but it’s not always easy. Give special thanks and praise to the mothers you know, it’s the most wonderful job!"
Photo: Instagram@hilaryduff