On Mother's Day 2018, celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Thalía made sure to pay tribute to the real stars in their families — their moms! Check out our gallery for all the best photos, throwbacks and sweet sentiments of beloved mamas from their star children.

Twinning! Jennifer Lopez shared a cute picture of her and her mom Guadalupe Rodríguez in matching flannel tops in honor of the holiday. The On The Floor singer penned a heartfelt note to her special lady, saying:

"Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful Mommy...You light up every room you are in... with your energy and joy... you make me laugh in a way no one else can and I am so grateful you are my mother. You are so much a part of all I am. You made me believe I could do anything and I wouldn’t be the woman I am today of it weren’t for you. I love you with all my heart. Happy Mother’s Day mommy!!! #thelupenator #whereallmydancingskillscomefrom #igetitfrommymama #unconditionallove #amotherslove❤️ #youalsodrivemecrazybutiloveyou"

Photo: Instagram/@jlo